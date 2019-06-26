back
Hayley Kiyoko, LGBTQ+ icon
Pop musician and former Disney star Hayley Kiyoko is known as "lesbian Jesus" to her fans. 👩🎤🌈 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
06/24/2019 9:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:37 PM
- 10.7k
- 49
- 7
5 comments
Marty K.06/26/2019 00:56
She's a disgrace to my LORD
Nick B.06/24/2019 16:27
That's sad... does anyone anymore know what Jesus has said about this matter, or have we thrown him to the wayside?
Seth K.06/24/2019 12:50
So many people are gonna be offended hahaha
Azeingha-baìÿnhga F.06/24/2019 12:42
Nonsense... just doing everything she can to stay in the spot light... pathetic
Nevin S.06/24/2019 12:07
DISGUSTING degeneracy and perversion forced onto the kids- You people should be ashamed of yourselves for promoting this filth