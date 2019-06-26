back

Hayley Kiyoko, LGBTQ+ icon

Pop musician and former Disney star Hayley Kiyoko is known as "lesbian Jesus" to her fans. 👩‍🎤🌈 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

06/24/2019 9:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:37 PM
5 comments

  • Marty K.
    06/26/2019 00:56

    She's a disgrace to my LORD

  • Nick B.
    06/24/2019 16:27

    That's sad... does anyone anymore know what Jesus has said about this matter, or have we thrown him to the wayside?

  • Seth K.
    06/24/2019 12:50

    So many people are gonna be offended hahaha

  • Azeingha-baìÿnhga F.
    06/24/2019 12:42

    Nonsense... just doing everything she can to stay in the spot light... pathetic

  • Nevin S.
    06/24/2019 12:07

    DISGUSTING degeneracy and perversion forced onto the kids- You people should be ashamed of yourselves for promoting this filth

