He told his parents that he was gay — and their reaction was incredible. 🙌
3135 comments
Selena R.09/12/2019 20:47
wow, this is very touching.. I love this.. great, loving parents.
Rene R.09/12/2019 17:36
Something happened there, no father support during his childhood! As men we admire the beauty of a woman whom is a gift from heaven! Just saying
Arie N.08/28/2019 17:51
His mom suspected it so she was probably prepared and even though the dad was probably caught off guard both if their reactions were beautiful
Jose A.05/25/2019 15:48
y’all
Jacob A.05/02/2019 05:41
My aunts and uncles told my parents to disown me after I came out. My mom looked me in the eye and said “you’re my son. I would take a bullet for you. I would do anything for you, I could never do that! I love you no matter what. I don’t understand, but I’m here and always will be.” I couldn’t ask for better parents. They didn’t understand, but they took the time to research, abandon their previous views and accepted me! Love your kids and family, it’s all we have.
Nus E.04/25/2019 08:34
By
Layana K.04/11/2019 06:28
all the cute guys are gay now
Iann G.04/11/2019 00:38
no pasa nada, siempre estaré para ti ❤️
Rosa G.04/08/2019 19:40
How come she doesn't stop the car and hug him and have the conversation
John F.04/06/2019 19:15
Gays will not enter God's kingdom
Teresa M.04/05/2019 17:55
He’s so blessed to have loving parents.
Diane T.04/05/2019 14:31
Awesome Reaction, 👍
Darnell P.04/05/2019 13:22
Because they already probably knew lol
Jesse H.03/19/2019 23:34
Why do people feel they have to record coming out. The world doesn’t care about your sexuality lol
Eliza H.03/18/2019 23:32
I’m crying
Eric J.03/17/2019 18:06
Nothing wrong with being gay yes it’s scary yes you’ll be afraid of what one’s parents might say but no one can change that it’s your body your choice if people can’t love you for your choice then tough I have Aunties Uncles & Cousins that came out a long time ago and we all excepted it because it didn’t change our love for them it just made the love for them stronger be proud of ones choice cause if you let them have power over your choice they will win just stay true to yourself be who you are don’t be ashamed you have every right to choose your own path cause your future is what you want it to be
Tamara H.03/16/2019 09:10
Nowwwwww.....you know his family knew when he was 5 he was the gay one
Rhianna R.03/16/2019 05:27
This is how coming out should be and i wish more people would be understanding then push their kid away for coming out who cares who they decide to be with as long as they're good people thats all that matters in the end
Sergio Z.03/16/2019 03:12
My babies are my babies....I love them for who they are....
Jade S.03/15/2019 18:03
absolutely beautiful parents much love to him and his family ❤️💕