Here's the problem with the term 'Hispanic'

Who is considered Hispanic? What does the word even mean? Behind the myth of the "Hispanic vote" is the disputed idea of Hispanic identity...

11/10/2020 5:06 PM
5 comments

  • Charity A.
    31 minutes

    Do not return the Hand of a Needy ... That hand is trying to give you Jannah.

  • Jorge L.
    an hour

    In my opinion “Hispanic” is people with Spanish and Portuguese descent. Latino from a Latin derived language such as Portuguese, Spanish, French, Italian, Romanian, etc. Latin American a person whose first language is derived from Latin and is American born.

  • Antonio B.
    an hour

    It seems he doesn't understand what latino is. Latino refers to people whose native language is derived from the Latin language. By that definition, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese are Latinos. Now Latin-America is called Latin because their native language is of Latin roots given that they were influenced by Latin nations: Spain, Portugal, and France.

  • Efrain V.
    an hour

    How about Tejano?

  • Marsha W.
    an hour

    No wonder we are all confused, even this intelligent man, in his discussion, uses the term "race." When will we change that to ethnicity/ country of origin/ etc.? There is only one "race."

