How A Child Activist Changed An Indonesian Law

She was 12 years old when she was meeting her country's leaders to demand a plastic ban. Today, eight years later, she's still fighting for the planet. Her story is featured in the documentary Bigger Than Us, screening at this year's Cannes film festival.

07/11/2021 11:57 AM

2 comments

  • Saanvi Manjunath
    17 hours

    👏👏I'm 15 years old and she's truly an inspiration.

  • Ben Jackson
    a day

