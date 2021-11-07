back
How A Child Activist Changed An Indonesian Law
She was 12 years old when she was meeting her country's leaders to demand a plastic ban. Today, eight years later, she's still fighting for the planet. Her story is featured in the documentary Bigger Than Us, screening at this year's Cannes film festival.
07/11/2021 11:57 AM
And even more
- 3:00
1 million species are now in danger of extinction
- 7:13
How A Child Activist Changed An Indonesian Law
- 1:33
All these animals are threatened by humans
- 1:46
What is Sand?
- 1:17
The antennariid is a bizarre animal but a really good hunter
- 1:39
The Kilauea volcano is only one of 169 active volcanoes in the USA
2 comments
Saanvi Manjunath17 hours
👏👏I'm 15 years old and she's truly an inspiration.
Ben Jacksona day
I can't promise to make you a billionaire But I will teach you how you can work from home and earn $3,000 and $34,000 in 48hours No scam No referral needed No fee INBOX ME ON👇 +1 (872) 529-8481