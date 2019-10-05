back
How a Former KKK Member Unlearned His Hate
He was entrenched in the KKK when he made an unlikely friend — a Muslim refugee who invited him to Iftar — the meal enjoyed after sundown during Ramadan. ☪ 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
05/06/2019 3:57 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:00 AM
4 comments
Sky J.05/10/2019 06:26
The soil takes us all.black or white we all are strangers and the Earth would still swallow.
Michelle J.05/07/2019 02:41
Maybe those kkk should be made to do DNA tests to learn that no one is just one thing lol.
Michelle J.05/06/2019 21:24
David P.05/06/2019 18:10
