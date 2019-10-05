back

How a Former KKK Member Unlearned His Hate

He was entrenched in the KKK when he made an unlikely friend — a Muslim refugee who invited him to Iftar — the meal enjoyed after sundown during Ramadan. ☪ 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

05/06/2019 3:57 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:00 AM
4 comments

  • Sky J.
    05/10/2019 06:26

    The soil takes us all.black or white we all are strangers and the Earth would still swallow.

  • Michelle J.
    05/07/2019 02:41

    Maybe those kkk should be made to do DNA tests to learn that no one is just one thing lol.

  • Michelle J.
    05/06/2019 21:24

    Maybe those kkk should be made to do DNA tests to learn that no one is just one thing lol.

  • David P.
    05/06/2019 18:10

    Whatever!😣😣

