How a Gay Indian Wedding is Breaking Gender Stereotypes
Gender roles? Not at this gay Indian wedding. 👬
Indian Gay Couple Breaks Gender Specificity at their own wedding.
This Indian gay couple is breaking gender stereotypes — at their own wedding. Vaibhav Jain and Parag Mehta had a huge wedding. Vaibhav Jain and Parag Mehta danced wore mehendi were given away by their parents and didn't miss any traditional wedding rituals. They had a big fat Indian wedding in Texas, with all the magnificence and the rituals. They got married on March 30, in a traditional Jain ceremony, attended by family and friends from across the U.S. and India. The duo's wedding festivity kickstarted with a Garba night and was followed by other ceremonies including Mehendi and Var-Daan. Interestingly, it was Vaibhav who wrote and made a few changes in the traditions with his officiant. The wedding was concluded with an American reception with guests dancing on hit Bollywood numbers and obviously the mouthwatering delicious Indian food.
Vaibhav is a research associate with the American Institutes for Research and Executive Board member of the South Asian Public Health Association. Parag is a Senior Vice President at Mastercard and is the former Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the 19th US Surgeon General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“I want to have the same traditions and rituals, and I want to show the world that it is possible to have that whether you're a straight couple or a gay couple. In Desi weddings, whether they're Hindu or Muslim or Sikh, there's so much gender specificity, right? The role for the girl, the role for the boy, the role for the maternal side, the role for the paternal side. We are very very gender-specific. So that required us to redo certain things. Vaibhav spent a lot of time going through the Jain ritual and reorganizing certain pieces to make it work for us,” adds Parag.
Parag and Vaibhav decided to take the next big step after nearly dating for six years. Now, they argue like any happily married couple.
Brut.
133 comments
Sneha A.10/30/2019 16:53
So many of you are so concerned about "baby-making" like that's all there is to a marriage. Have you ever heard of surrogacy or adoption? From reading some of the negative comments, I'm guessing you all are too narrow minded to even see this inspiring and empowering video. I'm so glad they have a supportive family. ❤💛💚💙💜
Chynna B.07/28/2019 14:33
why are people angry reacting
Daphne L.07/24/2019 21:15
Congratulations 🎉🎊
Max A.07/21/2019 22:21
it is real india fuck
Aleya R.07/20/2019 19:39
Astagfirullah
Tawaba B.07/20/2019 18:14
Mad people 😡
Jishan K.07/18/2019 06:30
I can't still believe it . How can they do that... Is it call new generation style .. If it's then I as a Muslim kick this new style ..........from my heart .... We don't want this type of tradition in our society... O God plzzzz plzz plzzz plzz save us from this evil new things
Wesley W.07/17/2019 19:45
Abomination...
Danila V.07/17/2019 13:21
Congratulations!!!!
Hadi H.07/16/2019 10:39
Now karan johar and srk can get marry
Iqra A.07/16/2019 08:10
😱
Brut07/15/2019 13:51
Mohsin A.07/15/2019 07:13
Fk u
Sheraz S.07/15/2019 00:45
Soap is better option then gay marriage.... Thoooo thooo.....
Rinai R.07/14/2019 21:14
Why both of them using the same dress traditional wedding? Don't u think one of them should using lady one?
Nkosinathi N.07/14/2019 18:10
Congratulations
Ronnie S.07/14/2019 16:06
Our heart chooses our life soulmate DoneI’m now
Debbie G.07/14/2019 15:34
Congrats to both of your and your family's. I wish other parents could be like yours. It may take time to adjust but in the end you are still their children.
Affan C.07/14/2019 12:13
2 gays dancing at their wedding. News 🤣🤣
Karen J.07/14/2019 11:50
Wow can't believe all the hate in the comments here.. this is 2019.. People are gay.. it's not new.. and just because something doesn't seem "natural" or "right" TO YOU does not mean that is how it is.. Just because you are close minded and hateful doesn't mean the rest of the world is too..