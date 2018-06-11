back
How carnivorous plants function
Carnivorous plants have developed mechanisms to attract and kill their prey. Here's how they work.
06/11/2018 10:39 AM
9 comments
Diana R.06/28/2018 21:26
Wow
Maggie F.06/15/2018 17:06
Like something out of a Sci-Fi film!!
Sarah K.06/13/2018 02:23
Mind blowing
Mirna L.06/12/2018 09:49
I can’t wait to buy you one soon
Silvija A.06/12/2018 08:52
pažiūrėk, čia beveik visi augalai kuriuos matėm :)
Sanam S.06/12/2018 05:34
Ben,this is amazing!!!!!!!
Albert T.06/11/2018 17:37
If plants have brain than they would have taken the world so say no to vegan
Maja J.06/11/2018 17:20
tu su i tvoje biljke bice :D
Cesar A.06/11/2018 13:18
hay ke poner unas de estas afuera de la casa haha