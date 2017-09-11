Thousands of square km of woods have been burning in Europe and America in the last few months. \nSo how do forests recover after a fire?
4 comments
Laxmi N.09/18/2017 11:36
Somebody must be purposely doing this to reclaim land. Government is only driven by commerce. Nobody cares for environment.
Craig H.09/13/2017 23:19
Floodwater Relocation Program www.craighurley.net
Waco S.09/13/2017 00:06
Listen up very closely to ever is setting fires anywhere on the west coast. Just saying.
Eyka C.09/12/2017 07:00
It's okay. Those who don't believe in global warming will say "It's just a natural occurence."