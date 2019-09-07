back
How forests regenerate after a fire
Fires are raging throughout the world, destroying millions of hectares of forests...But what happens after? This is how the ecosystem regenerates after a fire. 🌱
09/07/2019 8:28 AM
Jason D.09/29/2019 01:51
How about all the innocent animals died on the forest fire? Can they regenerate?😥
Nila K.09/28/2019 23:22
Di negara saya paling parah kebakaran hutan nya sampai sampai jarak pandang hanya 50cm 😢😢
Buk K.09/28/2019 23:07
Pingin komentar.. Tapi gak tau artinya.. Harus berapa tahun menunggu untuk hijau kembali hutanku.. Semoga hutan yg terbakar cepat pulih kembali..
Christian D.09/27/2019 04:09
C'est sans compter le Glyphosate.
Mary D.09/27/2019 03:16
Boreal forests need to be left untouched. Ancient woodlands , mature forests need to be protected.
Joan C.09/25/2019 05:12
que bonito lo pintan , pero no es así , depende del ecosistema y el clima , pero nunca volveran a estar igual , y los ecosistemas que tengan la suerte de sobrevivir , tardaran de entre 50 y 100 años a recuperarse. al igual que un incendio puede hacer desaparecer especies endémicas y alguna especie animal que puede extingirse o desaparecer de la zona para siempre
Ngek J.09/23/2019 14:47
Hutan jangan sampai dikuasai oleh Rakyat brow
Komang R.09/20/2019 15:13
For the sake of fried potato
Emerald G.09/19/2019 00:01
Beautiful! GOD DO THE HEALING OF NATURE....Thank you our GOD...
Kumi N.09/18/2019 06:19
Bull. Most forest fires globally are set by farmers for meat production. It will never recover. After a while then soil is worthless and the farmers move on to burn more forest.
Sherezada's M.09/17/2019 22:47
Todo eso gracias a la activación del 5G el exceso de radiación está quemando la atmósfera y nuestros cerebros 🆘☠️
Sonata B.09/17/2019 22:43
Very sad.. To much for regeneration..
Dinesh K.09/17/2019 15:47
Important for ecologist
Robert C.09/17/2019 14:27
That's how God planned it
Joseph R.09/16/2019 23:11
Jesus is coming soon repent
Kala09/15/2019 09:11
phenomenon of nature
Valerie F.09/14/2019 15:02
Assumin some idiot doesnt clear the burnt land and plant palm oil
César R.09/14/2019 00:26
Sí, claro, esa és una realidad muy linda y así és que trabaja la naturaleza que diseño Dios .......... pero solo si lo que queda lo dejan quieto y no interviene el ser humano en esas tierras, entonces quizas pueda regenerarse. Desgraciadamente, las Amazonas no tienen el más mínimo chance, yá el ser humano tiene otras cosas en mente para ellas ............
LA B.09/13/2019 21:32
PERO COMO SE ESTA QUEMANDO TODO EL PULMÓN DE ESTE PLANETA NO ES JUSTO DE VERDAD HAY MUCHOS ANIMALES MUERTO Y ES PERJUDICIAL PARA LA HUMANIDAD
LA B.09/13/2019 21:30
PERO ASÍ SE PIERDEN MUCHAS ESPECIES DE ANIMALES EN EXTINCIÓN