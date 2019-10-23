back

How the Northern Gannet fish

This bird may be clumsy on land, but it's a masterful predator. Meet the Northern Gannet.

10/23/2019 6:36 AM
  • 864.4k
  • 42

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

33 comments

  • Vivek M.
    11/01/2019 02:35

    Hi

  • Ghulam K.
    10/31/2019 17:38

    NICE.

  • Raffy V.
    10/31/2019 04:33

    Brut, you never disappoint us. You are addicting and if you go away, we will have separation anxiety.

  • Md H.
    10/30/2019 17:19

    Ha

  • David Z.
    10/30/2019 11:14

    An va lawmawm reuh ee

  • Mondy
    10/29/2019 21:55

    GOOD

  • Grażyna S.
    10/29/2019 12:02

    Boje się

  • Joe F.
    10/28/2019 13:03

    $nfnfhtr jnrnffaurhfhhghg [email protected] uiairaurarh4u[jrwj=

  • الرحيق ا.
    10/28/2019 08:35

    سبحان الله الخالق العظيم بديع السموات والارض خالق كل شئ سبحان الله وبحمده سبحان الله العظيم

  • Karma C.
    10/28/2019 06:54

    But over fishing by humans will make difficult for beautiful creatures to survive

  • Daniel K.
    10/27/2019 21:35

    Birds generally look scary in face with beautiful feathers on their bodies.

  • Arf A.
    10/27/2019 02:10

    How does it lay eggs

  • علي ا.
    10/26/2019 22:17

    تصوير بديع جدآ وعاشت يد ✋ المصور

  • Rumi A.
    10/26/2019 19:30

    GOD is Greatest

  • Toni A.
    10/26/2019 17:24

    manuk naon euy ngarana

  • Justin V.
    10/26/2019 16:58

    The inside of its' mouth is the most beautiful teal blue! one time, I had to untangle from my fishing line. Held both wings and the bird lunged at my face, I saw its' mouth wide open, only inches from my face! Memory of a lifetime !

  • Kidamu M.
    10/26/2019 11:35

    I thought it was a drawing 🙊🙊

  • Ume-Abubakar M.
    10/26/2019 04:28

    Perfect diving

  • Nhim N.
    10/26/2019 02:40

    Woww. His face like a picture.

  • Fouad D.
    10/25/2019 23:02

    Manifique😍😍