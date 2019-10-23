back
How the Northern Gannet fish
This bird may be clumsy on land, but it's a masterful predator. Meet the Northern Gannet.
10/23/2019 6:36 AM
33 comments
Raffy V.10/31/2019 04:33
Brut, you never disappoint us. You are addicting and if you go away, we will have separation anxiety.
David Z.10/30/2019 11:14
An va lawmawm reuh ee
Karma C.10/28/2019 06:54
But over fishing by humans will make difficult for beautiful creatures to survive
Daniel K.10/27/2019 21:35
Birds generally look scary in face with beautiful feathers on their bodies.
Arf A.10/27/2019 02:10
How does it lay eggs
Justin V.10/26/2019 16:58
The inside of its' mouth is the most beautiful teal blue! one time, I had to untangle from my fishing line. Held both wings and the bird lunged at my face, I saw its' mouth wide open, only inches from my face! Memory of a lifetime !
Ume-Abubakar M.10/26/2019 04:28
Perfect diving
