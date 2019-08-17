back
How this atoll in the Philippines regained its biodiversity
It was once nearly dead, now it's one the world’s most biodiverse reefs and a World Heritage Site. Here is why Tubbataha Reefs is considered an environmental protection success.
08/17/2019
60 comments
王元亨08/31/2019 22:49
💕 生態盈盼 🍎
Renato N.08/30/2019 14:29
Long live to Tubattaha!!!
Elaine B.08/30/2019 09:13
Best post of the day so good to see good news...thanks
Gaganman S.08/30/2019 08:23
thanks to those who reversed the dsmaged sanctuary
Mehedi M.08/30/2019 04:00
AMI ARE TUMI
Jose R.08/30/2019 02:48
Donde....??
Budz H.08/29/2019 17:51
😔😔😔
Sakhina K.08/29/2019 15:15
Wonderful
Ramraja S.08/29/2019 11:43
Great effort .Should be replicated wherever possible.
Dhon R.08/28/2019 23:33
dont let the Evil Invasion coming in....they already trying Bribe the Authorities and they doing it .......watch out Philliphines ......protect your natural Habitants ....before it gets too late
Mónica H.08/28/2019 18:01
But will all this effort resist/ survive the vagaries of the warming ocean temperatures?
Dani S.08/28/2019 14:03
Awesome
Ellen M.08/28/2019 12:18
God bless 2all.Save our oceans
Jose M.08/27/2019 21:47
NATURALEZA VIVA SIGNOS DE VIDA y SALUD PARA LA HUMANIDAD Y SERES VIVIENTES
Ritu R.08/27/2019 05:03
Great effort
Namita N.08/27/2019 01:25
A wonderful job
Evelyn M.08/26/2019 23:42
If its only possible that at least once in our lifetime we are able to glimpse this wonderful beautiful and amazing nature
Geronimo S.08/26/2019 10:27
No dynamite. No plastic. No commercial fishing
Geronimo S.08/26/2019 10:25
Good job
Elizalde P.08/25/2019 21:00
Hope the efforts and supports done in this area shall also be done in Northwest Panay Peninsula National Park which is home for the critically endangered species like the Negros bleeding heart dove Gallicolumba keayi, the Visayan warty pigs, Walden's Hornbill and may more. Currently we at www.PhilinCon.org and some partners are protecting its ABUNDANT wildlife from poachers and environmental degradation like kaingin etc. Please visit us and see what can you help for its success and sustainability.