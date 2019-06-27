back
How this river in the US inspired an environmental movement
This river in the U.S. was so polluted that it caught fire at least 13 times, becoming almost totally devoid of life. But over 50 years later, it has turned into a peaceful waterway and a powerful symbol of environmentalism. This is the story of the infamous Cuyahoga river.
06/27/2019 6:23 AM
54 comments
Stephen P.08/31/2019 23:30
I remember it burning in the 60’s.
Paul S.08/31/2019 06:45
Don't let Trump destroy the EPA ! FIGHT BACK. VOTE BLUE IN 2020
David B.08/30/2019 21:34
And that was back when they refined oil to get diesel, and they had a by-product called gasoline that was not used for anything so they just dumped it out anywhere.
Troy L.08/30/2019 20:05
I grew up in Akron, OH. I remember the river catching fire. Sad.
Alex C.08/26/2019 14:03
Sad we can't smell smoke and have to wait to see flames.
Lorelei E.07/24/2019 00:18
That blows my mind that people had no idea the damage they were doing.
Chrys M.07/11/2019 05:20
"the lord can make you tumble, the lord can make you turn, the lord can make you overflow, but the lord can't make you burn" Randy Newman ~
Patty D.07/11/2019 00:46
It is critically important that environmental protections move FORWARD. Vote accordingly.
Gary W.07/01/2019 23:08
Nature can take care of her self. Whatever man does just messes it up
Bruce H.07/01/2019 22:05
But now that moron Rump is going the wrong direction. Back to the days when rivers caught fire. Impeach Rump NOW.
Logan B.07/01/2019 00:12
Ayyyyeeee, thats where Im from🤣🤣🤣 Good ol Lake Erie, you can smell the pollution, mixed with deadfish and radiation poisoning! Good times. Much cleaner now though.
Luis U.06/30/2019 18:54
Y todo eso al mar y la contaminación tan grande en esos tiempos 🤦♂️
Carolyn B.06/30/2019 16:10
This gives me a little hope for the planet
Pranal B.06/30/2019 15:21
Hope this is the fate of the Yamuna too.
Ralph J.06/30/2019 13:43
What 70 species of fish exist in that river. I think thats bullshit.
Zeenat L.06/30/2019 13:14
Very nice
Buddy L.06/30/2019 11:56
Environmental protection and sustainability is essential for growth and healthy living.
Afaf K.06/30/2019 08:23
Finish evil men loves. Money spolit nature now all the world suffers from that
Afaf K.06/30/2019 08:17
غدا
Nida M.06/30/2019 06:19
kya may pagasa pa mga ilog natin na patay na lalo na ang Pasig river kung determinado ang gobywrnong malinis talaga...