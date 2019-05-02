back
How to dress in an eco-friendly way
How can we dress more sustainably? Here is episode 6 of our series of stories on eco-citizen initiatives with French author Julien Vidal.
05/02/2019 6:19 AM
20 comments
Saleh D.05/29/2019 20:07
ya malemya malem sa chribtek
Ferdie B.05/23/2019 10:35
But metal is heavier than feather
Anton S.05/14/2019 13:14
Clean your City First is full of rats
လရိပ္05/13/2019 17:16
Love
Christopher B.05/13/2019 11:30
Hemp It would be the right choice for a farming nation Grow your own food fuel and clothes from one crop
Jane K.05/11/2019 07:50
Repair cafes, what a good idea.
Lyla M.05/10/2019 02:05
I buy everything except underwear in thrift shops. & they go back when I'm done with them.
Kobirul H.05/03/2019 12:17
W
Kobirul H.05/03/2019 12:05
Juju
Helen M.05/02/2019 23:22
Most of us do.
John C.05/02/2019 22:44
wear animal pelts
Lynette F.05/02/2019 16:46
What a novel idea, repair cafes. I like that & wish we had them here in the States. I am so grateful that my mother taught me how to sew, hem, repair tears & holes, as well as replace missing buttons. I have rescued many of my favorite clothes by having these skills. I now try to follow a minimalist lifestyle, purchasing fewer clothes & simplified my wardrobe. It is very freeing to not have too much. Donate, donate, donate 👍
Viviane C.05/02/2019 13:02
Why is everyone angry reacting??
Patrick D.05/02/2019 12:18
Dress more sustainably? Easy, let’s wear leather.
Martin C.05/02/2019 11:30
Wear a bin bag
Jeroným V.05/02/2019 10:58
Just dont buy new clothes and wear those you have until they'll fall apart.
Jay H.05/02/2019 10:21
Capitalist narcissists won't ever help with these things
Hasna J.05/02/2019 08:02
We should follow this practice.
Zoe W.05/02/2019 07:04
Who is only wearing clothes 5-10 times though?
Laurence C.05/02/2019 06:36
F up mate, 21st century, everyone must wear a letter over theirs shoulders on a Velcro straps theirs mood of the day, A 4 available, GSOH, RF ready for it, AF, already had it, LF, love a lay and that's how you eliminate directly the hate speech around the world and genders