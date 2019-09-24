back

How to limit the impact of our transportation

Carpooling, eco-friendly driving... Here's what we can do to reduce the impact of our transportation. Episode 11 of our series of stories on eco-citizen initiatives with French author Julien Vidal.

2 comments

  • Gobinda B.
    09/25/2019 18:11

    Totally avoid car use only cycles and habit walking ...

  • Glute R.
    09/24/2019 10:42

    Make public transport free. It is that simple. But capitalism and earning money is more importent. It is that simple