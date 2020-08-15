back

How to protect against forest fires

In the wild, they can easily spread and become out of control. Here's how to protect against forest fires.

08/15/2020 10:44 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:00

    How to protect against forest fires

  2. 6:43

    In New Caledonia, this organization is replanting mangroves to protect the coastline

  3. 1:36

    How do sharks find their prey?

  4. 2:29

    Kenya: a massive bushfire finally put out after three days

  5. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  6. 2:47

    An oil spill in Mauritius is threatening to devastate local biodiversity

1 comment

  • Ariel F.
    31 minutes

    💔

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.