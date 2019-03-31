back
How to reduce our electricity consumption
Turning the wifi off at night, unpluging our phone chargers... Here are a few tips to reduce our electricity consumption. Episode 5 of our series of stories on eco-citizen initiatives with French author Julien Vidal.
03/31/2019 9:31 AMupdated: 04/03/2019 5:09 PM
10 comments
Monica F.04/10/2019 19:26
🍃
Liza B.03/31/2019 19:31
19 degrees? That's almost tropical! my heating is never on more than 16degrees.... my advice is to wear a few more layers...
Donny S.03/31/2019 19:15
I have Electricity so I can use it. It's called a budget people.
Kolby M.03/31/2019 16:12
These are good ideas Some people are retards and they'll laugh at this
Ruben B.03/31/2019 13:16
Ga je nu eindelijk je oplader uit het stopcontact halen als je telefoon vol is? :P
Laurence C.03/31/2019 10:40
Uuuuuuuuuups those fishy fleshed frencoisance full of shit again mate, without Romanian HENRY COANDA theirs aviation was in the middle of the Bermuda triangle now
Laurence C.03/31/2019 10:36
Don't have to mate, just sacrifice your holiday for one year and go solar like me, I am self efficiently and extra production goes back online for others, FREE of charge and now I am building my own turf electromagnetic electricity but hard to get my hands on bigger magnets, with the technology so advanced you can make electricity from anything without huge investment, even wind farm out of a electric fan found on the street, change the blade around and change polarity, simplu, storage is the big deal. So do something for yourself as hobby.
Manuel V.03/31/2019 09:47
Using a short cycle the dishwasher uses more water and energy than the ECO. I would think someone giving tips would know the basics.
Brut nature03/29/2019 16:59
has set up an online tool to compare electricity suppliers : https://www.guide-electricite-verte.fr/
Brut nature03/29/2019 16:55
is a citizen movement which supports and helps finance local energy production projects: https://energie-partagee.org/ Here is one of the projects they support: https://energie-partagee.org/projets/plaine-energie-citoyenne/