How to use less water
Half an Olympic-size swimming pool. That's how much water a European consumes each year. Here are 5 easy ways to cut our water use. Episode 8 of our series of stories on eco-citizen initiatives with French author Julien Vidal.
06/23/2019 8:34 AM
24 comments
Anupam S.07/25/2019 06:49
Animal Agriculture meaning diet Change to bugs protein with less space and water consumption but a drastic step in taste
Yuliana A.06/29/2019 13:06
Thanks good
Ameena Z.06/29/2019 04:32
Not only water he is also saving electricity. Look lights are off.
Edmida D.06/27/2019 17:56
NESTLÉ😀😀😀
Berhane D.06/27/2019 09:16
Thank you. It is a good idea
Led G.06/26/2019 23:18
Its not the consumers, its the farmers who consume most water. We need to rethink on how we grow food
Irenea B.06/26/2019 22:19
But it's actually waste less water if you use dishwashing machine unless of course you live alone.
Manuel E.06/26/2019 12:41
Don't be shy at shower time, but do save water by drinking wine
Ruby Y.06/26/2019 09:58
Most of these 200 years old Aquaducts , Dams, Water ways are still Existing and being Used to Store Water, and the Aquaducts divert the water from the source to Irigation System and Water Processing Plants. Its true Water is life we have to preserved water.
Rich S.06/25/2019 23:29
Fresh water is now the most precious and rare commodity on the planet, yet people still hose down instead of sweep and still throw it on roads, as if it were abundant and free! I despare somtimes at their behaviour.
Khin M.06/25/2019 13:48
The foot operated water tap is the best water saver for daily used basin. But it is expensive and complicated for ordinary use. But I have modified a low price, about 20 to 30 cents per tap cost and easily DIY type.
Pat M.06/25/2019 13:32
Good work saving water should be mandatory no need for waste
Shaun C.06/25/2019 10:03
I love this. I can't wait to implement water saving techniques when I move back to the US. Currently a PCV and between my wife and I, we use less than 1500 liters of water a month. Living in a water scarce community has made me value it so much.
Linda F.06/25/2019 02:00
Sandhya B.06/25/2019 01:31
That means asians save a lot of water
Annette G.06/24/2019 21:28
I just don't I know enough.
Ahmed Q.06/24/2019 19:50
Well I not even from the West, so guess that's why I'm making this suggestion even on the first place...I think that it'd be really beneficial to make an English translation of this as it was quite painful to read it and through with what You were trying to make us understand with those demonstrations, Well it might save a lot of time of many people who only knows English and love to live a life of economising and decency
Mohammad Y.06/24/2019 19:37
In most of Asia, we have the traditional toilets everywhere where u squat and relieve urself and most don't have flushes, u use water from the tap using a small container, although the "English" (as we call it) toilets are increasing but still far less.... So very little water wasted as it takes time to fill up the containers.... Most ppl have never even seen baths in rural and even urban areas (posh areas excluded), so we bath either by buckets or showers or like me use ponds(natural, seldom regulated ones) (I rarely bath in the toilet when I'm home).... And rarely anyone even owns a dishwasher and very few own washing machines.... And we are functioning pretty well still, other than the irresponsible dumping of household and industrial waste and fertilizers-insecticides-pestcides into the water bodies, we are comparatively more water conserving.. But those are serious issues as well which needs to be fought against before time runs out.... And with the monsoons being late this year, many places in South Asia are facing a huge crisis now... Keep us in ur prayers
Ashes'n D.06/24/2019 08:25
Yeah in Asia, we don't have those. Preach to them western household.
Beth W.06/24/2019 06:13
good for your IB groups!