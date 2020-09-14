back
How to use masks in a more eco-friendly way
Face masks protect us, but they can also harm the environment depending on how we use them. These two researchers told us how to be more eco-friendly about it.
09/12/2020 11:06 AMupdated: 09/14/2020 10:30 AM
- 3:00
The fennec fox is the smallest canid in the world
- 4:33
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
- 6:14
3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes
- 4:10
How to use masks in a more eco-friendly way
- 3:02
SUVs are a major source of pollution
- 3:00
Meaning and origins of the extinction symbol
12 comments
Antoine O.3 days
A environmental disaster that brings no real benefits. I guess more turtles will die from swallowing these than people will be saved by wearing them.
Jeffrey W.4 days
I don't understand why such vitriol on masks. They aren't difficult to wear, and if they help open the economy and the country, why not wear them? Do we care so little for each other that any minor inconvenience is intolerable ? Oh well.....😞
Kaitlin S.4 days
If you didn't wear a mask for the flu, tubuculosis, pneumonia, or etc then your being taken for a ride and I hope your lttle bubble pops soon
Tony W.4 days
We could just stop wearing them
Matthew W.4 days
Theres nothing more backward than wearing one of them then throwing it on the floor. Cunt
Lee O.4 days
Upgraded to Ppe today. No more disposable masks for me.
Ariel F.4 days
💚
Randa K.4 days
Why would you use a disposable one? 🤔 I have three, they are all cloth, and can be washed.
Marian E.4 days
in a world full of human idiots - good luck with asking/telling them to dispose of these masks responsibly - so much reusable ones are available now, only the few who cares, uses them
Claudia B.4 days
They protect you as good as a fence project your garden against mosquitoes!!!! It is bullshit!
Chrissy S.4 days
They don't protect us, but please go on about how people care more about a virus with a 99% recovery rate than the damn earth.
Debbie R.4 days
STOP wearing the darn things..