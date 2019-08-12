back
Huka Falls, super powerful waterfalls in New Zealand
This geological wonder might be small, but it's extremely powerful. It is even used to produce a part of New Zealand's electricity.
08/12/2019 6:34 AM
32 comments
Maria A.08/31/2019 20:12
Lindo presente de Deus
Ben F.08/29/2019 01:13
"used to produce electricity"? they stopped it? why?
Houria A.08/27/2019 22:02
Tres bellle8
Daniel C.08/27/2019 14:00
did u see this?
Eding L.08/27/2019 10:17
Awesome !!!!!
Lili B.08/26/2019 12:33
These falls are truly awesome. The sound of the water is thunderous as it goes over the narrow rock formations. A must visit to the northern island.
Ansar A.08/25/2019 03:11
so why is the cost of electricity do expensive when it comes naturally
Elien V.08/20/2019 20:11
Geweest;-)
Julio C.08/18/2019 21:37
Vwfore
Madhu S.08/17/2019 01:14
Its a wonderful landscape. If its really considered as a geological wonder, then why would it be allowed to build hydro dams there? Although they offer clean energy, their construction disrupts healthy water flows, which possibly support wildlife up ahead? Wouldn't it be more sensible to not disrupt natural water ways, and instead build hydro dams on contaminated water ways? This way the hydro dams can be used to stop the contaminated water from entering healthy water ways and instead be treated?
Abdul R.08/16/2019 04:01
beautiful place
Karen L.08/15/2019 02:52
Prevents indigenous fish?.
Lefa M.08/15/2019 01:49
So beautiful & breath taking
Bjorn C.08/14/2019 17:03
🙂
Rosaidi R.08/14/2019 08:43
God's creation
Salvador H.08/14/2019 01:06
Okay put a move on!.
Tiboreous U.08/13/2019 21:52
so why is the cost of electricity do expensive when it comes naturally
Gracie O.08/13/2019 19:26
, have you been here? Would love to go someday!!
Pinky F.08/13/2019 14:15
So pure and clean water
Muhammad S.08/13/2019 07:18
Quite impressive!