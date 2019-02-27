back
Hundreds of "Dads" volunteer to help students
Over 600 men showed up to be "dads" for a day when this school needed volunteers for kids without fathers. ❤️ 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
06/29/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:31 PM
21 comments
Niko A.02/27/2019 23:07
Respect respect respect 🙏
Ibn e.02/26/2019 17:08
Cesar R.02/24/2019 05:17
Rosalinda M.02/13/2019 17:21
As a mother of child who has never known her dad I say thank you. Sure we always need to make sure volunteers are safe people but what they are doing means so much.
Wayne P.02/13/2019 13:09
God bless
Willie M.02/13/2019 12:08
This needs to go viral. This needs to go global. The world needs to see this. Make it happen.
Roland V.02/13/2019 08:04
NOPE. I don't have any and no ones else's kids are my responsibility.
Inaayah A.02/13/2019 07:53
On one hand you think aww this is so great and touching but on the other hand you think how many of those men are genuine? Predators and paedophiles mingling in the crowds of 600 men no one really knowing what their intentions are or who they really are. After watching "abducted in plain sight" the other day it's clear that devils come in guises of do gooders, I'm sorry but it's scary even though it's a nice gesture but they are 600 strangers at the end of the day.
Stacy A.02/12/2019 23:13
Love this!
Ash R.02/12/2019 21:44
What a nice idea for an event. Glad so many kind-hearted men showed up to be there for the kids.
Melissa H.02/12/2019 17:09
I didn't know my father either Alyana...........I like this Breakfast with Dad............much needed
Aiyana E.02/12/2019 15:25
I wish they would have done that when I was little we had donuts with dads and I was always the only one there without a dad ☹️
Cindy H.02/12/2019 15:14
Delakes L.02/12/2019 13:54
Awesome
Annie J.02/12/2019 13:34
Awsome!
Bogar C.02/12/2019 13:22
Toxic masculinity working. 🤫
Alpha W.02/12/2019 12:58
Most of them probably thier kids anyways! Hope they check criminal records. It's Chester's happy day!!!
Faye L.02/12/2019 12:46
Much love my brothers...
Hal F.02/12/2019 12:43
Could be scary.
Cary L.02/12/2019 12:33
That's so sad