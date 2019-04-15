back
Huskies Abandoned By GOT Fans
These huskies are being abandoned in record numbers because of their appearance on Game of Thrones — but Peter Dinklage, an avid animal rights activist, is not having it.
04/09/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:11 PM
Sharonc M.04/15/2019 22:02
A husky can go from cute and cuddly to very large and scary looking in a very short time (6mo) they are not mean; just very friendly and enthusiastic!
Kishari S.04/12/2019 06:20
If you don’t have a castle as large as Winterfell, don’t get a dire wolf, dumbasses.
Aurea A.04/12/2019 02:10
Thats a shame if you can not take care of these huskies dogs please dont buy them to them get them out of your life like and old pair o shoes before you buy one think if you can the heavy responsibility That comes with their care they have feelings too would you trow your kids because they are to take care of them hope not same things with animal dont be a cruelty to animal dont want dont buy them stop cruelty and Trowing animals to care for themselves god dont like ugly have a heart can take care of them leave them where they belong some one that really really cares thank you
Azrael A.04/11/2019 23:27
People are fuxking stupid. Buy it because you want it not a trend.
Pranay K.04/11/2019 03:39
Coz Lannisters always pays their debts. 🤣🤣
Magdalena S.04/10/2019 07:53
Huskies/Malamutes aren't for amateurs. You don't own them, they own you.
April K.04/10/2019 01:32
Huskies are highly intelligent, they are escape artists and will even bite and tear their way out of an enclosure. They are runners. If you don't have the energy, time or proper room for one, you should not own one.
Elina L.04/10/2019 01:01
HUSKIES AND GAME OF THRONES???? THATS IT MY HEART IS RIPPED IN TWO :’)))
Elma D.04/10/2019 00:34
People just so...stu...🙄
Michael v.04/09/2019 20:39
You dont take a dog just because of some hype or seeing a cute dog movie. A dog is a big responsibility and it needs lots of attention and love. A dog needs to be a part of your family and you need to take care of them just like it it would be a human baby. I got 4 dogs and they are like my children and ill do anything for them.
Sandra C.04/09/2019 19:31
Pramesh M.04/09/2019 16:18
And what about Hedwig...after Harry Potter went out of limelight poor creature met with the same fate.
Chelle C.04/09/2019 16:10
Hey , Patty is in this video!!