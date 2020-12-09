back

I Can't Breathe, a poem by jessica Care moore

"Who can push out fresh air in this country anymore?" Listen to "I Can't Breathe," poet jessica Care moore's powerful poem, written after the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner...

09/12/2020 6:02 PM

3 comments

  • Gomes L.
    4 days

    Hello everyone, please, click the link below to watch the video. Like, comment, share and subscribe my youtube channel. Thank you all. https://youtu.be/LKYpaApTWMg

  • Jaime L.
    4 days

    This poem day so much about these days.

  • Aaron F.
    4 days

    How can you say I can’t breathe if you can’t breathe? Lol... he died from the drugs... has anyone ever watch cage fighting? They can sleep the opponents in a matter of seconds, but they need to have pressure on both carotid arteries.. you all are being gas lighted..

