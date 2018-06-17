back

Iceberg Alley is the perfect spot for iceberg viewing

Each year, thousands of sea giants break off glaciers and slide down along the coast of Canada. Here's the Iceberg Alley.

06/17/2018 7:02 AM
  • 530.9k
  • 69

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

49 comments

  • Joyce P.
    06/30/2018 16:03

    Beautiful to admire from home.

  • Afaf K.
    06/30/2018 15:58

    Thank f to get s that wonderful vew to see in our home in our chair

  • Joshua M.
    06/30/2018 05:38

    This is climate change people

  • Das D.
    06/30/2018 04:19

    സുപ്പ്ർ

  • Risha S.
    06/28/2018 03:54

    Very beautiful

  • Mouhammed E.
    06/27/2018 19:57

    Souf Mounir Youcef

  • Ibrahim B.
    06/27/2018 12:20

    سبحان الله

  • معتصم ب.
    06/26/2018 23:52

    Wonderful,

  • Sabina K.
    06/26/2018 15:33

    Wow

  • Mohamed K.
    06/26/2018 14:24

    سبحان الله

  • Manju J.
    06/26/2018 09:35

    Yes

  • Sihem S.
    06/25/2018 13:03

    c.est très beau

  • امجد ا.
    06/24/2018 15:10

    جميل

  • Satish Z.
    06/24/2018 03:45

    amazing

  • Himanshu B.
    06/23/2018 18:29

    yaha jaio

  • Kartiki B.
    06/23/2018 15:24

    yaha le chal

  • Romesh L.
    06/23/2018 14:20

    slowly2 lose beautyfull place

  • Rosalie M.
    06/23/2018 06:57

    Nice

  • Lisbeth F.
    06/23/2018 02:57

    Para que vean esas personas que dicen que es mentira lo del calentamiento global...Necios ignorantes.

  • Armen E.
    06/22/2018 14:52

    Beautyfull