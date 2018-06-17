back
Iceberg Alley is the perfect spot for iceberg viewing
Each year, thousands of sea giants break off glaciers and slide down along the coast of Canada. Here's the Iceberg Alley.
06/17/2018 7:02 AM
49 comments
Joyce P.06/30/2018 16:03
Beautiful to admire from home.
Afaf K.06/30/2018 15:58
Thank f to get s that wonderful vew to see in our home in our chair
Joshua M.06/30/2018 05:38
This is climate change people
Das D.06/30/2018 04:19
സുപ്പ്ർ
Risha S.06/28/2018 03:54
Very beautiful
Mouhammed E.06/27/2018 19:57
Souf Mounir Youcef
Ibrahim B.06/27/2018 12:20
سبحان الله
معتصم ب.06/26/2018 23:52
Wonderful,
Sabina K.06/26/2018 15:33
Wow
Mohamed K.06/26/2018 14:24
سبحان الله
Manju J.06/26/2018 09:35
Yes
Sihem S.06/25/2018 13:03
c.est très beau
امجد ا.06/24/2018 15:10
جميل
Satish Z.06/24/2018 03:45
amazing
Himanshu B.06/23/2018 18:29
yaha jaio
Kartiki B.06/23/2018 15:24
yaha le chal
Romesh L.06/23/2018 14:20
slowly2 lose beautyfull place
Rosalie M.06/23/2018 06:57
Nice
Lisbeth F.06/23/2018 02:57
Para que vean esas personas que dicen que es mentira lo del calentamiento global...Necios ignorantes.
Armen E.06/22/2018 14:52
Beautyfull