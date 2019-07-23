back
Iceland is regrowing its lost forests
Yes, Iceland used to be a lush green place, but that was before Vikings cut down its forests. Here is how the country is bringing them back. 🌲
07/23/2019 3:45 PMupdated: 07/23/2019 6:02 PM
- 519.2k
- 6.0k
- 81
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
71 comments
Marciadeandadefranca F.10/01/2019 03:50
Ah,se o mundo tivesse essa consciência de plantar, reflorestar,todos os seres seriam mais felizes.
Tammy N.08/24/2019 10:06
what u were talking about
Rosemarie T.08/20/2019 07:39
I remember that in the late 1960's there was a reforestation project in the Fnjoska' valley in Northern Iceland, where young people from all over the world planted trees during the summer. The project was looked at as a "curiosity" rather than a necessity. I think that precious time has been lost since then, if people are aware only now in a period of climate change that their country has to undergo reforestation ...
Janice C.08/12/2019 11:37
It took them long enoygh!
Scott L.08/11/2019 14:45
Spain and most of Europe were also covered with a thick forest. In Spain's case the forest was cut down for grazing land for sheep and wool production.
Ulf N.08/11/2019 08:28
If it pays it stays.
Al L.08/10/2019 19:07
Start drinking tea,
John T.08/09/2019 12:14
Awsome ☺☺☺
Gary W.08/08/2019 01:22
Ethiopia planted 250 million trees(very tiny saplings) in one day
Freddy E.08/05/2019 23:07
Where they’re going wrong is importing non native trees.
Peter E.08/05/2019 18:36
thanks Iceland .but Australia will clear 10 football fields a day .
Francis J.08/01/2019 14:43
It wasn't the vikings that did it. The viking era was largely over by the time Iceland was settled. The inhabitants were Norse farmers and herdsmen enslaved by the King and the Church, who were forced to exploit their land with no thought of sustainability.
Zzu U.07/31/2019 23:43
but the endless, open field in Iceland are THE scenic, breathtaking views people come to enjoy..
Allen A.07/31/2019 22:48
Por cosas como esas es k me inspiro para estudiar medio ambiente 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Ruby Y.07/31/2019 18:13
The most natural way to lessen the effect of Climate Change is Reforestation or Replanting Trees that can withstand flood and drought. Its cost effective and have a lot of advantage, it prevent soil erosion and it absorb water and its a good source of food for us and other animals.
Gulsen A.07/31/2019 07:59
Harika keşke bizdedevyapılsa böyle kampanyalar
Mike M.07/31/2019 01:43
My rough calculation of the number of trees being consumed by the 2 million acres of forrest fire currently burning in Alaska is somewhere between 1 billion and 2 billion black spruce, white spruce, aspen, cotton wood, willow and alder.
LaVerne B.07/30/2019 14:10
Thank you 🙏
Mecca O.07/30/2019 12:32
Good boys!
Orhan Ö.07/29/2019 22:50
Bıravo tebrikler başkan