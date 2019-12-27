back

Icelandic orcas spotted in the Italian port of Genoa

Orcas traveling from Iceland to Italy. This is the incredible journey discovered by Marie Mrusczok, from the NGO Orca Guardians Iceland.

12/27/2019 7:00 AM
  • New

1 comment

  • Cathy R.
    10 minutes

    Bittersweet. Water is life!✊🏼