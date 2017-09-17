If everyone lived like an American, a Qatari or a Swedes...what would it change for the planet ?
Siddardha A.09/28/2017 04:39
What if we live like indians?
Tori V.09/25/2017 14:10
wow
Priyal G.09/25/2017 08:29
Kung Shu
Karin F.09/20/2017 10:52
It's all very flattering, but simply not true, at least accordings to the WWF and Globalis. If everyone lived like us Swedes we would need three Earths.
Laura P.09/19/2017 21:17
så bäst vi är
Michelle O.09/19/2017 03:00
once again Sweden is the beeeeest 😌🎉
Amanda H.09/19/2017 02:20
Earth is a flat realm
Arriba S.09/18/2017 23:08
I believe it was Sweden that outlawed extraordinary means for conception. So there's some attention to keeping the population manageable as well.
Alyosha P.09/18/2017 14:06
Yes, I remember reading that to build American level of infrastructure in Africa we would need to use up all coal, oil and gas the planet has...
Trina D.09/18/2017 12:06
All good things come out of Sweden... ABBA, Stephen Edburg...
Anand V.09/18/2017 04:28
I assume you took into account the exports from each country when calculating their consumption of resources. I mean , Chinese steel is probably exported to a lot of countries , but will not reflect on their consumption of resources.
Caitlyn N.09/17/2017 21:47
Sweden is Where its at bruh
Heitor S.09/17/2017 21:39
pqp
Randy E.09/17/2017 21:09
Not every American is like that ? I love nature . I recycle. I put trash were it should belong. I wish we would stop polluting and save this planet
Charlene B.09/17/2017 20:43
It would be great if all humans just died so that earth could restore what has and is being taken from her. Bye humans ✌🏾
Darwin G.09/17/2017 17:13
Go sverige!!!
Shan K.09/17/2017 13:28
After colonising and destroying the nature past 200 years , and named so called 3th country's as responsible and blaming for everything ...!! now at last the west love to care mother nature....
David H.09/17/2017 12:26
Willi Graf. „Jeder Einzelne trägt die ganze Verantwortung. Das Buch Gottes ist die gesamte Schöpfung!99,99 Prozent aller Menschen auf der Welt sind Terroristen!Wir sollten darüber nachdenken,wie wir lieben und was für konsequenzen es auslöst!Jeder von uns Menschen terrorisiert die ganze Welt, einige sind bewusst was sie damit anrichten manche auch nicht!
David C.09/17/2017 12:18
🇸🇪️ yeah!