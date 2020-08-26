back

Illegal cat meat trade is thriving in Vietnam

1 million cats are killed for their meat every year in Vietnam. FOUR PAWS International and Change For Animals Foundation are sounding the alarm on this growing trade.

08/26/2020 3:33 PM

857 comments

  • Joe F.
    an hour

    WISH A TORNADO DESTROY THESE MONSTERS😡

  • Olateju A.
    an hour

    People who are so heartless and greedy to eat cats would surely eat humans.

  • Ferenc B.
    an hour

    Istenem ez szőrnyü😡

  • Sissy A.
    2 hours

    When you hungry you will eat anything, I love cats and wish it weren't so but it is. I doubt it will ever stop so at least they can do is treat the cats with dignity and not torture them, they are a sentient animal and do not deserve the treatment they receive

  • Jeannie Y.
    2 hours

    You are a disgusting breed of people!!!!!!!

  • Tina S.
    2 hours

    Bloody cruel if they know it is going on why can they not stop ut

  • Maria S.
    2 hours

    Idiot hope they after eating they get sick and suffer

  • Lori B.
    2 hours

    Those people will eat anything, that’s why we have them to thank for the Coronavirus!!! Eating 💩that humans aren’t meant to eat!!! 🤬😡🤬

  • Ann-Louise L.
    3 hours

    😭😭😭💔💔💔💔🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Anita G.
    4 hours

    es ist 5 vor 12🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑

  • Frank K.
    4 hours

    If you're hungry people will eat about anything like cats rats dogs. It's hard to judge those if you've never been starving.

  • Shirley E.
    4 hours

    COVID19 STARTED IN AN ASIAN COUNTRY THAT DOES THIS TO ANIMALS ALL THE TIME.. THINK ON !!!!

  • Shirley E.
    4 hours

    ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC. 😱 I WOULD LIKE TO BOIL ALL THOSE INHUMANE CUNTS IN OIL.. ANYONE WHO TREATS ANIMALS THAT WAY.. I WOULD ENJOY WATCHING THEM SCREAM IN PAIN... ALL THOSE COUNTRIES THAT DO THIS TO CATS AND DOGS AND WILDLIFE SHOULD SHOW ALL TOURISTS WHAT THEY DO TO ANIMALS.. I WOULD NEVER VISIT ANY OF THOESE COUNTRIES..

  • Kay B.
    4 hours

    Bastards horrible evil 😰😰😰

  • Anthony A.
    5 hours

    🤢🤮

  • Debra D.
    5 hours

    Fucking disgusting and to watch those cats drown . Shame on you 😡

  • Sourav C.
    5 hours

    Stop that nonsense activities 🥺

  • Robin S.
    6 hours

    Absolutely disgusting!

  • Sue R.
    6 hours

    Disgusting

  • Ruth R.
    6 hours

    Filthy cat eaters...When will this disgusting and horrifically cruel trade be stopped.Evil people total scum...👿👿👿

