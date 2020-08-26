back
Illegal cat meat trade is thriving in Vietnam
1 million cats are killed for their meat every year in Vietnam. FOUR PAWS International and Change For Animals Foundation are sounding the alarm on this growing trade.
08/26/2020 3:33 PM
And even more
- 3:59
Fluker: a whale at death's door in the Mediterranean sea
- 2:17
One Voice's new investigation into mink breeding
- 7:35
A rehabilitation program to save arctic foxes in Norway
- 1:37
#TBT: actor Michel Simon predicted the sixth mass extinction in 1965
- 3:27
Illegal cat meat trade is thriving in Vietnam
- 2:25
A mandatory license to own a pet ?
857 comments
Joe F.an hour
WISH A TORNADO DESTROY THESE MONSTERS😡
Olateju A.an hour
People who are so heartless and greedy to eat cats would surely eat humans.
Ferenc B.an hour
Istenem ez szőrnyü😡
Sissy A.2 hours
When you hungry you will eat anything, I love cats and wish it weren't so but it is. I doubt it will ever stop so at least they can do is treat the cats with dignity and not torture them, they are a sentient animal and do not deserve the treatment they receive
Jeannie Y.2 hours
You are a disgusting breed of people!!!!!!!
Tina S.2 hours
Bloody cruel if they know it is going on why can they not stop ut
Maria S.2 hours
Idiot hope they after eating they get sick and suffer
Lori B.2 hours
Those people will eat anything, that’s why we have them to thank for the Coronavirus!!! Eating 💩that humans aren’t meant to eat!!! 🤬😡🤬
Ann-Louise L.3 hours
😭😭😭💔💔💔💔🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
Anita G.4 hours
es ist 5 vor 12🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑
Frank K.4 hours
If you're hungry people will eat about anything like cats rats dogs. It's hard to judge those if you've never been starving.
Shirley E.4 hours
COVID19 STARTED IN AN ASIAN COUNTRY THAT DOES THIS TO ANIMALS ALL THE TIME.. THINK ON !!!!
Shirley E.4 hours
ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC. 😱 I WOULD LIKE TO BOIL ALL THOSE INHUMANE CUNTS IN OIL.. ANYONE WHO TREATS ANIMALS THAT WAY.. I WOULD ENJOY WATCHING THEM SCREAM IN PAIN... ALL THOSE COUNTRIES THAT DO THIS TO CATS AND DOGS AND WILDLIFE SHOULD SHOW ALL TOURISTS WHAT THEY DO TO ANIMALS.. I WOULD NEVER VISIT ANY OF THOESE COUNTRIES..
Kay B.4 hours
Bastards horrible evil 😰😰😰
Anthony A.5 hours
🤢🤮
Debra D.5 hours
Fucking disgusting and to watch those cats drown . Shame on you 😡
Sourav C.5 hours
Stop that nonsense activities 🥺
Robin S.6 hours
Absolutely disgusting!
Sue R.6 hours
Disgusting
Ruth R.6 hours
Filthy cat eaters...When will this disgusting and horrifically cruel trade be stopped.Evil people total scum...👿👿👿