In Africa, Grand-Lahou lost 60 % of its surface area in a century
This village in the Ivory Coast will soon be buried underwater
06/19/2018 10:41 AM
- 115.2k
- 620
- 24
22 comments
Amor P.06/30/2018 09:35
How about the. Small islands in the Pacific Ocean!?? LikeeHawuii Philippines?
Ignacio M.06/29/2018 18:46
enterrado o inundado??
Aka H.06/29/2018 14:24
Please it is true, this is my village, and we are going to loose our land because of water. Grand-Lahou need our help. Help to save this beautiful village.
Achie E.06/27/2018 13:32
Scary.
Trevon B.06/26/2018 04:10
Most likely cyclone damage.. water levels haven’t increased F. All.
Bernice F.06/25/2018 21:12
Llewellyn Foxcroft
Roy S.06/25/2018 19:47
We can only hope....
Orchid E.06/25/2018 07:26
م
البرون ب.06/24/2018 18:12
زي
Charles d.06/24/2018 15:03
Probably coastal erosion and nothing to do with global warming.
Vernon S.06/21/2018 08:50
UNO blind
Moner E.06/19/2018 21:16
تم
Nabadon G.06/19/2018 20:52
How and why..
Irish R.06/19/2018 18:03
Wow what a loss for the world. (sarcasm)
Pasang T.06/19/2018 14:16
Go to Europe
Michelle P.06/19/2018 13:19
Shit use of language and a stupid article!
Lori B.06/19/2018 12:25
I think it's so cute that they're calling on the government to change the ocean's tides.
Usman Q.06/19/2018 11:54
They should make strong wall around their land near water before its too late.
Rita M.06/19/2018 11:30
You might follow the example of the Dutch :Continuous drainage is necessary to keep Holland from flooding. In earlier centuries windmills were used for this task. The landscape was (and in places still is) dotted with windmills, which have become a symbol of Holland.
Alex A.06/19/2018 10:45
It’s Trump’s fault.