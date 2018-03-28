back

In Australia, shark nets are causing a controversy

They were only meant to ward off the most dangerous species. But they've turned into a death-trap.

03/28/2018 10:23 AM
10 comments

  • Amanda D.
    04/17/2018 18:58

    This wasn't the video I saw but it looks interesting :]

  • Shannon L.
    04/01/2018 09:24

    Steve Graysmark ... this is horrible 😞

  • Nileta F.
    03/30/2018 17:45

    I'm actually surprised Australia would do this.

  • Rosemary C.
    03/28/2018 20:18

    Terrible.

  • Cliff D.
    03/28/2018 17:35

    Yea, there's also "ghost fishing" where fisherman discard their nets into the ocean and it catches/kills a fuck ton of animals as well. Team greed is awesome.

  • Pupa B.
    03/28/2018 14:47

    It sounds like one of those between the rock and the hard place stance.

  • Anthony B.
    03/28/2018 11:00

    live shark, die people- this is what they want.....

  • Hoang N.
    03/28/2018 10:53

    “They were only meant to ward off the most dangerous species.” Ironically they don’t ward off humans

  • Dabid A.
    03/28/2018 10:40

    the sea is their home!! WE are the intruders! NO NETS IN THE SEA!!!

  • Norman J.
    03/28/2018 10:38

    didn't think that one though!