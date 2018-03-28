back
In Australia, shark nets are causing a controversy
They were only meant to ward off the most dangerous species. But they've turned into a death-trap.
03/28/2018 10:23 AM
10 comments
Amanda D.04/17/2018 18:58
This wasn't the video I saw but it looks interesting :]
Shannon L.04/01/2018 09:24
Steve Graysmark ... this is horrible 😞
Nileta F.03/30/2018 17:45
I'm actually surprised Australia would do this.
Rosemary C.03/28/2018 20:18
Terrible.
Cliff D.03/28/2018 17:35
Yea, there's also "ghost fishing" where fisherman discard their nets into the ocean and it catches/kills a fuck ton of animals as well. Team greed is awesome.
Pupa B.03/28/2018 14:47
It sounds like one of those between the rock and the hard place stance.
Anthony B.03/28/2018 11:00
live shark, die people- this is what they want.....
Hoang N.03/28/2018 10:53
“They were only meant to ward off the most dangerous species.” Ironically they don’t ward off humans
Dabid A.03/28/2018 10:40
the sea is their home!! WE are the intruders! NO NETS IN THE SEA!!!
Norman J.03/28/2018 10:38
didn't think that one though!