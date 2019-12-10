back
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
Lack of medical care, lack of food… In Lebanon, animals kept in zoos are victims of the ongoing crisis. FOUR PAWS International veterinarian Amir Khalil and Animals Lebanon are sounding the alarm.
12/10/2019 4:29 PM
Terrie P.6 hours
Hope the animals can be transferred to a safer place
Mona B.15 hours
Plse take all those poor animals who lived in very bad conditions are are depressed and releise them where they deserve to live free.
Karen E.16 hours
This just kills me to watch their desperation to get out their right to freedom. Hate hate that humans think they have power over these animals and can impose this life of suffering and misery. What's wrong with us!!!
Linoy L.a day
Had to bé close !!!!
Pernilla P.a day
Please save them now from this cruel zoo in hell. WE MUST ALL HELP THEM BEFORE THEY GET TORTURE TO DEATH BY THIS MONSTER. I have donate many times and im gonna do it tomorrow again. Please four paws rescued them now. BANNED THIS ZOO IN HELL. This cruel people who torture the animals to death. This damn cruel monster deserve to burn in hell and suffer to death. All animals should live free in the wild forever and be happy their.💖💖💕💕
Martha B.a day
The animals left in the zoos need to be removed and placed in sanctuaries where they will be properly cared and looked after. These poor animals...animals who need to run, it's natural for them. 😢 Thank you so much Four Paws for doing what you can for them. 💕🐾🐾
Lynn E.5 days
So sad animals have to suffer at the hands of mankind!! Manunkind!!
Tantri N.5 days
I hope they can transfer all the animals to a better place ☹️
Lee C.7 days
阿弥陀佛🙏
FOUR P.12/11/2019 09:33
Dear Brut, thank you so much for sharing this story! Best, the FOUR PAWS team
Leo A.12/11/2019 09:16
PES tuh
Nicole E.12/11/2019 08:57
Their place is in the wild, not into cages, From Lebanon, with hope.
Jessie F.12/10/2019 23:46
Free them its stupidity to be asking for money these animals need to be free..............
Omi M.12/10/2019 22:36
I can't imagine how did animals stay a live abouve of this war
Jeanine S.12/10/2019 22:35
😮😲😭
Carol H.12/10/2019 20:27
Shame on them.
Ryan F.12/10/2019 19:06
Set them fucking free, they don’t belong in cages u animals.
Saji K.12/10/2019 18:27
They need to be saved! These animals did not ask for being caged . Got to free them to save the torturous conditions they are going through!