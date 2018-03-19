back
In Madagascar, women are trained in solar technology
Thanks to these women, local people can now light their homes, listen to the radio or charge their phones.
03/19/2018 10:59 AM
3 comments
Lizette S.03/25/2018 10:44
Love it...well done
Irene I.03/20/2018 13:02
All countries need to provide this type of education and training to be self reliant and resourceful! How inspiring is this...amazing people!
Chris C.03/19/2018 12:51
Christopher Hitchens on the end of poverty https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCjfEwBuqWU