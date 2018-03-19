back

In Madagascar, women are trained in solar technology

Thanks to these women, local people can now light their homes, listen to the radio or charge their phones.

03/19/2018 10:59 AM
  • 19.5k
  • 3

3 comments

  • Lizette S.
    03/25/2018 10:44

    Love it...well done

  • Irene I.
    03/20/2018 13:02

    All countries need to provide this type of education and training to be self reliant and resourceful! How inspiring is this...amazing people!

  • Chris C.
    03/19/2018 12:51

    Christopher Hitchens on the end of poverty https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCjfEwBuqWU