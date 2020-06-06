back
In New Caledonia, this organization is replanting mangroves to protect the coastline
When social integration goes hand in hand with nature protection… In New Caledonia, @sos.mangroves.nc engages socially disadvantaged young people to protect the country from rising water levels.
06/06/2020
In New Caledonia, this organization is replanting mangroves to protect the coastline
