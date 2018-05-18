back
In Nordic countries, everyone has the "freedom to roam"
In Finland, Sweden and Norway, there's a thing called "freedom to roam". It's actually a right protected by the law.
05/18/2018 10:11 AM
- 11.3m
- 2.9k
- 149
81 comments
Tom M.11/28/2018 20:34
There are similar 'Right of Way' access laws in Scotland.
Anastasia C.08/17/2018 09:04
let’s go exploring in Sweden!!
Yaejin B.08/05/2018 03:33
wow..
Arnold U.08/02/2018 13:51
But destroy nature in other countries!
Zeidoun E.07/14/2018 15:01
true?!!
Jody N.07/06/2018 03:39
Can not do that here to many marijuana plants and shotguns lol
Jeremy T.07/02/2018 21:41
So mote it be
Annet v.06/27/2018 15:00
...
Eileen P.06/25/2018 15:47
Doesn't stop them shooting wolves.
Bosse N.06/18/2018 11:38
They have the same in Australia... if you are at least 1:32 Aboriginal! Since the wast majority of Aboriginals prefer to get married to non-Aboriginal people it has been calculated that Australia will have Nordic style Free to Roam in just 134 years, give or take 9 months.
Louise H.06/18/2018 10:04
Well it is normal to be allowed to roam on foot at any rate.
Scott W.06/15/2018 18:55
Try this in Iceland!
Thomas D.06/12/2018 21:23
!! 😏
Amanda C.06/08/2018 12:34
this is what I was telling you about
Teawhimate M.06/07/2018 19:24
Freedom was everywhere til devil greedy mfkers ruined
Anna F.06/01/2018 15:25
In the mid-1980s, Boliden exported smelter sludge to Arica, where it had signed an agreement with Chilean firm Promel which was going to reprocess the material. But Promel went out of business in the early 1990s and the waste was never fully processed. The suit was brought against Boliden in 2013. The company has denied wrongdoing and argued the exports were carried out responsibly.
Colton F.06/01/2018 03:14
Want to roam
Andy B.05/29/2018 00:57
Except for the NO GO zones you so Brazenly neglected to mention.
Abir C.05/26/2018 23:10
, এইটার কথা বলেছিলাম।
Valerie F.05/26/2018 13:31
Shame it isn’t actually for the people and their culture.