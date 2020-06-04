back
In Peru, indigenous people speak out against the oil industry
Their home has been heavily contaminated with toxic metals by decades of oil extraction. In Peru, several indigenous communities in the Amazon have been seeking justice for years. This is their fight.
04/06/2020 10:18 AM
- New
And even more
- 5:05
In Peru, indigenous people speak out against the oil industry
- 2:15
Mimosa pudica has amazing abilities
- 11:53
The eco-friendly Bec-Hellouin farm is a model in France
- 3:27
Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest
- 3:00
The impact of cigarettes on the environment
- 3:03
Is the European hedgehog threatened with extinction?
3 comments
Kaustabh G.an hour
Oyster mushrooms can decontaminate that place
Brut nature3 days
A delegation of local communities and NGOs have filed a complaint in The Hague against the oil company Pluspetrol, which is based in the Netherlands. To know more about the complaint: https://www.somo.nl/nl/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/03/Indigenous-Federations-vs.-Pluspetrol.pdf
Brut nature3 days
For more details, here is a video by and : https://buff.ly/2IBdmj7