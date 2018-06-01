back
In southwestern Morocco, goats climb trees to eat
Goats climbing up a tree, unaware of their key role in the region's ecosystem...
06/01/2018 8:49 PM
45 comments
Lindsay N.11/25/2018 17:01
what. the. hell. Hahaha apparently it is real.
Roslyn B.08/27/2018 06:34
Just a wonderful story
Angela T.08/04/2018 12:21
I'm guessing it's Morocco. One of my favourite countries.
Dagmar G.08/03/2018 19:45
Because there's nothing for them to eat on the ground. The previous generations have probably already scoffed it already, roots and all, as goats do.
Carol F.08/03/2018 01:53
Julia Saraiva
Jeanne A.08/01/2018 13:35
Very unique process
Judy R.07/22/2018 20:17
This by far one of the best sites for nature!
Larry G.07/20/2018 04:07
I never knew they could climb trees!
Elaine F.07/08/2018 03:17
Natures way .... it's wonderful
Em S.07/03/2018 15:59
Let's heighten eco awareness
Donna J.07/03/2018 07:11
I hope they can continue to eat there. Every animal is hungry.
Diana R.07/02/2018 02:41
Wow
Ilvana L.06/29/2018 06:52
'nači ove su još zajebanije
Shivakumar G.06/08/2018 15:22
I love Earth.
Barbora K.06/05/2018 15:21
Haaaahaa :-D Our goats :-)
Renee M.06/05/2018 12:46
...boom goats!
Manuela A.06/05/2018 04:33
ooo faz seu proprio mini doc
Sayed B.06/04/2018 10:28
Domestic goats doing that with acacia trees in Sinai and red Sea deserts in Egypt
Miriam A.06/04/2018 00:03
proud of my friends
Caroline B.06/03/2018 13:53
. I want to see goats up a tree! Anothee place added to my list. 😊