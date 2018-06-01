back

In southwestern Morocco, goats climb trees to eat

Goats climbing up a tree, unaware of their key role in the region's ecosystem...

45 comments

  • Lindsay N.
    11/25/2018 17:01

    what. the. hell. Hahaha apparently it is real.

  • Roslyn B.
    08/27/2018 06:34

    Just a wonderful story

  • Angela T.
    08/04/2018 12:21

    I'm guessing it's Morocco. One of my favourite countries.

  • Dagmar G.
    08/03/2018 19:45

    Because there's nothing for them to eat on the ground. The previous generations have probably already scoffed it already, roots and all, as goats do.

  • Carol F.
    08/03/2018 01:53

    Julia Saraiva

  • Jeanne A.
    08/01/2018 13:35

    Very unique process

  • Judy R.
    07/22/2018 20:17

    This by far one of the best sites for nature!

  • Larry G.
    07/20/2018 04:07

    I never knew they could climb trees!

  • Elaine F.
    07/08/2018 03:17

    Natures way .... it's wonderful

  • Em S.
    07/03/2018 15:59

    Let's heighten eco awareness

  • Donna J.
    07/03/2018 07:11

    I hope they can continue to eat there. Every animal is hungry.

  • Diana R.
    07/02/2018 02:41

    Wow

  • Ilvana L.
    06/29/2018 06:52

    'nači ove su još zajebanije

  • Shivakumar G.
    06/08/2018 15:22

    I love Earth.

  • Barbora K.
    06/05/2018 15:21

    Haaaahaa :-D Our goats :-)

  • Renee M.
    06/05/2018 12:46

    ...boom goats!

  • Manuela A.
    06/05/2018 04:33

    ooo faz seu proprio mini doc

  • Sayed B.
    06/04/2018 10:28

    Domestic goats doing that with acacia trees in Sinai and red Sea deserts in Egypt

  • Miriam A.
    06/04/2018 00:03

    proud of my friends

  • Caroline B.
    06/03/2018 13:53

    . I want to see goats up a tree! Anothee place added to my list. 😊