In Tallinn, public transportation is free

Tallinn became the first european capital to make public transportation free to cut pollution.

02/26/2018 11:34 AM

133 comments

  • نور ا.
    04/25/2018 18:42

    تم

  • Rosario G.
    04/20/2018 21:07

    aqui tambien el metro esta gratis

  • حسين ا.
    04/19/2018 08:02

    ناس همهم الوحيد وطنهم

  • Naveen P.
    04/18/2018 13:32

    This concept may be possible but not in India like highly populated country

  • ابومصطفئ ا.
    04/12/2018 17:59

    راءع

  • بحر ا.
    04/08/2018 16:54

    السبوع الجاي احنه مثلهم

  • Roque G.
    04/07/2018 22:28

    yes for tyhis

  • Soad E.
    04/07/2018 19:46

    عقبالنا ياأاااااارب

  • وردة ا.
    04/07/2018 05:17

    تم

  • Rehman S.
    04/06/2018 09:38

    Amazing.

  • Tusher A.
    04/03/2018 08:46

    Lol u will just increase more environment pollution by making more and mega power stations to run this trumps and busses ifnu really want to save earth reduce population

  • سيد و.
    04/03/2018 08:09

    اوادم تتجلا الأنسانية في تصرفاتهم وتطبيقاتهم

  • S M.
    04/03/2018 03:38

    j

  • Eng S.
    04/03/2018 01:27

    Good idea for evironmental health

  • Bena P.
    03/24/2018 03:34

    Good

  • Shagufta S.
    03/22/2018 05:55

    Nice

  • Jalel S.
    03/21/2018 18:28

    تم حلم شيك

  • S M.
    03/21/2018 12:33

    Nice

  • Khaled H.
    03/20/2018 19:16

    Bonne idée.

  • Abd E.
    03/20/2018 11:29

    شىء جميل جدا

