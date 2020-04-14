back
In the footsteps of an explorer who disappeared in the Amazon...
He has explored the wildest places on Earth on his own. His last challenge? Following in the footsteps of an explorer who died in the Amazon jungle. Eliott Schonfeld-Aventurier told Brut nature about this life-changing experience.
04/14/2020
3 comments
Before going to the Amazon, explored several other wild places, which have profoundly changed the way he sees the world:
The movie "In the footsteps of Maufrais" by will be available in the next few months. In the meantime, you can learn more about his previous expeditions here: https://www.eliottschonfeld.com
Special thanks to the Association of the Friends of Edgar and Raymond Maufrais who provided us with archive footage. More details here: http://www.maufrais.info