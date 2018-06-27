back
In Turkey, a puppy brought the animal rights issue back
This mutilated puppy shifted Turkey's elections agenda
06/27/2018 6:43 AM
Seref A.02/24/2019 18:08
Bunu yapan pic hic mi icin yanmadi orospu cocugu
Mark H.07/12/2018 22:10
Dogs and cats are treated most humanely in Turkey! That is what I saw when visited the country a couple of times
Jbrown J.07/02/2018 17:50
S M H 😥
Norissha M.06/30/2018 14:49
Why. Just why?
Rebecca B.06/29/2018 11:45
Why
Sampriti D.06/29/2018 09:24
Here in India, (where the most abused animal is the common community dog) had it sparked an outrage, there will always be a herd of bumbling pseudo leftist intellectuals who'll argue that there are better things to discuss and Garner interest than a mutilated puppy and a section of the media like would agree with them and flash the public for the next few weeks with dog bite stories. These bigots forget that the scum bag who can do this to one defenseless being can do it to any other defenseless being too... Bring on the manly men of India who indulge in and all other kinds of assorted assaults and rapes. It's these trends that these hypocritical and mindless self fashioned journalists with zero ethics and intellectuals with wagging tongues encourage and defend. They are slowly but surely responsible for the rise of a new breed of perverse citizens who will justify violence with caste, Creed, skin colour and based on whether the victim has fur, feathers or skin. The peddlers of immorality and depravity, that is mainstream Indian media and Indian politicians.
Angie P.06/29/2018 08:24
Moon Hoang 😭😭😭😭
Rose A.06/28/2018 22:26
How can people not see that barbaric treatment of animals shows how sick this world is. If you can treat sweet innocent creatures like this just think what you can do to people!!! All governments across the world should be interested in the amount of violence that is being meted out to innocent creatures whether by maniacs, farmers, food producers or pet owners.
Sema Ü.06/28/2018 21:54
Elleri kırılsınnnn allahın yapanların kinide böyle yapsın😢
Murat A.06/28/2018 10:04
I was born in Turkey but sadly have nothing to be proud of Turkey anymore! No respect to human, animals nor the nature! Only love money, power and deuche bag erdogan! This is not the society I respect or accept!
Paul N.06/28/2018 09:43
Humans never cease to surprise me in their total lack of compassion, empathy and humanity. We are supposed to be highly evolved... I wonder 😪
Kathryn J.06/28/2018 08:00
Couldn't give a rats ass about their politics. Terrible cruel act to do to an innocent animal. Awful.
Tanya A.06/28/2018 07:00
Poor baby 😪
Derrek K.06/28/2018 06:40
People who do that shit literally need to be knelt down and shot . Multiple times , in non instant kill ways. So they can suffer . Then drag there bodies through the street while they are still alive . They deserve nothing less than that.
Aubrey B.06/28/2018 05:09
Poor baby. Rest in piece sweet puppy
Matthew B.06/28/2018 04:39
justice for the pupper
Matt M.06/27/2018 23:21
fake
Florent B.06/27/2018 22:48
RIP little sweetheart... There will be a justice for you and the others at one point.
Violeta O.06/27/2018 21:41
😢
Sandra T.06/27/2018 18:51
Ffs!!!?!?