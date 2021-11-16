back
Indigenous activist’s message to world leaders
“We are not owners of the forests, we are its caretakers.” Brut followed Indigenous climate activist Alice Pataxó at the COP26 summit as she carried the message of her people to world leaders…
11/16/2021 11:58 PM
