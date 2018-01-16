Indonesia : a crocodile trapped in a tire

This crocodile has been trapped in a tire for months and is now risking suffocation.
11 comments
Florence A.01/25/2018 11:49
It would be so easy to handle the problem! In my opinion.
Kyle L.01/19/2018 11:06
Whaaaaaat even I could get the tire out of the croc! Get a noose and tie the croc's snout. The noose is used to get it's snout and to shut it's mouth. And use something durable to tie it's mouth, you'll also need to tie the arms and legs. Cut the rubber tire there. EZ. Philippines, home to the Late Lolong :(.
Marty D.01/17/2018 19:02
It's only a crocodile, don't have to get all choked up about it. They make great boots, belts and a nice BBQ too.
Green D.01/17/2018 13:01
It's high time, when will human understand that we should stop polluting our sea/rivers as they do not go "nowhere" but it comes back to the our ecosystem and affects the life of sea animals. This is so sad!!
World w.01/17/2018 00:30
Anything related to is very important
Irish R.01/16/2018 23:56
Shoot it in the head and take off the tire. Simple
Raj '.01/16/2018 20:00
TYRE*
Hussain A.01/16/2018 17:39
Wild life authorities must have to catch her and remore the belt or tire for.sure come on lets do it this
Yasmine A.01/16/2018 17:37
🤔 c'est marrant! ca me rappel quelque chose.....ah oui c'est la race humaine qui est dans le même cas, étranglé⚠️mais rien est fait!! ils vont juste attendre😂... .... 🙏 🌏
Giorgi V.01/16/2018 17:18
how one was eating food
Cyriac J.01/16/2018 17:10
Scene