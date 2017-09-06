back

Indonesia : baby orangutans are moved to a new habitat

What else but a bus full of baby orangutans to put a smile on your face? 🐵🚌

09/06/2017 4:13 PM

And even more

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  3. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  4. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  5. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  6. A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo

2 comments

  • Evan T.
    09/07/2017 01:41

    A bus full of cats

  • Lisana Y.
    09/06/2017 20:48

    look!!! 😍😍