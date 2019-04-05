back

Indonesia dismantled a Komodo dragon trafficking ring

Komodo Island may soon close to tourists for a year: a measure taken to protect Indonesia's famed dragons from smuggling.

04/05/2019 6:41 AM
72 comments

  • Sarah J.
    05/29/2019 21:15

    Close it to tourists permanently best way to protect them and they don’t need tourists.

  • Val M.
    05/17/2019 21:01

    They have the right idea. Best of luck to them.

  • Sandra N.
    05/15/2019 20:38

    Willing to protect dragons? What about elephants, tigers, orangutans???

  • Gandhiprasad M.
    05/12/2019 19:05

    There will be millions of bacteria in the mouth of a komado dragon .It need not kill it's prey.Even if it bites ,the germs would kill the prey.

  • Shielah V.
    05/10/2019 12:38

    Greedy Humans😠🤬

  • Tom H.
    05/10/2019 12:15

    you when you drive past McDonald’s

  • Andriejade A.
    04/29/2019 14:51

    For all the smugglers fuck you all yawa mo hahahaha🖕🖕🖕🖕

  • عيسى ا.
    04/29/2019 08:01

  • جميل ج.
    04/24/2019 06:52

  • Iskandar F.
    04/24/2019 00:01

  • مصطفى ا.
    04/23/2019 09:24

  • Gracie W.
    04/22/2019 14:59

    It's a good move to close the island.

  • Rg S.
    04/22/2019 13:33

  • Frido L.
    04/19/2019 09:19

    Arrest them and feed them to the dragons

  • William J.
    04/19/2019 07:17

    Ha ha ha great, like the tourists are apt to abduct a dinosaur lizard to add to their souvenir collection...Indonesians would be the first to sell them to rich Jakartan resident's zoo...

  • Agustin C.
    04/17/2019 01:44

    Those smugglers chop them feed to the hungry komodo dragon.

  • Krish B.
    04/16/2019 04:47

    Beautiful

  • Bader B.
    04/15/2019 18:25

  • Manelli D.
    04/12/2019 23:19

    pls let them live freely

  • Fatima Z.
    04/12/2019 19:54

