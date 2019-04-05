back
Indonesia dismantled a Komodo dragon trafficking ring
Komodo Island may soon close to tourists for a year: a measure taken to protect Indonesia's famed dragons from smuggling.
04/05/2019 6:41 AM
72 comments
Sarah J.05/29/2019 21:15
Close it to tourists permanently best way to protect them and they don’t need tourists.
Val M.05/17/2019 21:01
They have the right idea. Best of luck to them.
Sandra N.05/15/2019 20:38
Willing to protect dragons? What about elephants, tigers, orangutans???
Gandhiprasad M.05/12/2019 19:05
There will be millions of bacteria in the mouth of a komado dragon .It need not kill it's prey.Even if it bites ,the germs would kill the prey.
Shielah V.05/10/2019 12:38
Greedy Humans😠🤬
Tom H.05/10/2019 12:15
you when you drive past McDonald’s
Andriejade A.04/29/2019 14:51
For all the smugglers fuck you all yawa mo hahahaha🖕🖕🖕🖕
عيسى ا.04/29/2019 08:01
عبالي رامز 😂😂
جميل ج.04/24/2019 06:52
تم
Iskandar F.04/24/2019 00:01
Ya l tu alouf charak tkhanteche
مصطفى ا.04/23/2019 09:24
ؤذذسسؤر
Gracie W.04/22/2019 14:59
It's a good move to close the island.
Rg S.04/22/2019 13:33
komodo dragons 😂😂😂
Frido L.04/19/2019 09:19
Arrest them and feed them to the dragons
William J.04/19/2019 07:17
Ha ha ha great, like the tourists are apt to abduct a dinosaur lizard to add to their souvenir collection...Indonesians would be the first to sell them to rich Jakartan resident's zoo...
Agustin C.04/17/2019 01:44
Those smugglers chop them feed to the hungry komodo dragon.
Krish B.04/16/2019 04:47
Beautiful
Bader B.04/15/2019 18:25
😲😤😔
Manelli D.04/12/2019 23:19
pls let them live freely
Fatima Z.04/12/2019 19:54
hhhhh