Indonesia's famous Pink Beach covered in rubbish
They took a photo of themselves lying on this beautiful pink beach in Indonesia. One year later, these instagrammers went back to the same spot. This is what they saw.
05/04/2019 6:26 AM
Trisha L.05/19/2019 07:20
Stay away from this country. Don’t spend your money there don’t waste your time on the planes the fuel for the boat don’t waste your money on a country like this vacation someplace else. What kind of people don’t do anything to try to stop this atrocity
Gerard G.05/18/2019 04:39
How hard is it to expedite water purification process in water underwater creating clarity enough to see the bottom example think like fish aquarium only on the largest scale scrubbing contamination extraction of debris!
Emilio S.05/06/2019 20:42
Did they cleaned it at least?
Michael W.05/06/2019 18:41
Here's a fun fact majority of plastic in ocean comes from Asia and Indonesia, so I'm not surprised
Emily W.05/06/2019 09:56
Sorry to say, plenty of plastic here in USA in all sorts of waterways and roadways, coming from US consumption!!
James S.05/06/2019 06:54
I guess that the tsunami that hit Indonesia in 2018 had absolutely noting to do with that. The pictures state 2019.. https://m.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/breaking-75-magnitude-earthquake-rattles-indonesia-promoting-tsunami-warning/70006199
Carl G.05/05/2019 21:34
We will destroy all of our beaches around the world if we don’t stop polluting ocean with waste and plastic stop buying plastic bottles n use reusable containers
Matt S.05/05/2019 05:11
How bout they pick up the trash instead of filming it
Tyler C.05/05/2019 01:20
And they also took a plane to get there. Twice. Their vacation and pictures cost more than they realize.
Lucie J.05/04/2019 20:10
There is a solution: stop hunting for the great selfies and compete with each other who is going to post an “incredible” shot on social media. I dont have any social media profile except Fb. Who needs an Insta...what???
Natassha A.05/04/2019 19:08
But what do they do to actually help beside hashtagging tho
Drew M.05/04/2019 14:55
I also experienced this!😢😭😓
Christy L.05/04/2019 14:46
Do they feel at all responsible for causing an increase in tourism and littering on that beach? I thought this video was going to show them taking responsibility for their irresponsible lifestyle and the effect it has on the planet, but NOPE!
Lee J.05/04/2019 14:05
I try bringing important issues to the attention of my social media contacts, to deaf ears. The biggest part of the population doesn't give a rat's ass, so goddam worried that people might not like them. Burns my ass to no end.
Laurie F.05/04/2019 13:11
Speak with the local islanders
Elyse D.05/04/2019 12:54
NJ has had medical waste show up on it's beaches for decades
José G.05/04/2019 12:22
Not that we should stop focusing on reducing our plastic consumption, but to overcome this problem we should focus on pressuring the countries that still don't have a well functioning trash collection and disposal system to have one. Most of the plastic that ends up on the sea comes mostly from Asia and Africa.
Fawnie G.05/04/2019 12:20
Chemical sunscreens in the water also contributes to coral bleaching
Jay H.05/04/2019 12:04
I switched off once i heard "these two instagrammers"
Erik N.05/04/2019 11:59
Indonesians are one of the groups of people that care the least about their beautiful and fragile environment