Interview: Native Americans are facing a new threat according to Casey Camp Horinek
"Should the system collapse, we indigenous people will survive, we do know that." Her tribe was forcibly displaced by the US government over a century ago. Today, she is speaking out about a new threat Native Americans face. However, Casey Camp Horinek hasn't lost hope. This is her message.
10/10/2019 6:54 AM
291 comments
Delaine C.2 days
Awesome
Joe W.4 days
Respect very very true
Dawn D.4 days
❤🌹🙏🎄
Henrietta S.4 days
Such truth told by such an intelligent and wise elder. I just wish everyone will listen to her words
Donna F.4 days
Listen and pay attention to this wise woman. She knows what she is talking about.
Barbara M.5 days
Wopila 🙏❤🌐
Chilito M.5 days
El Gobierno aztecas hablaban de una superación permanente. No ay equidad de derechos si no nos gobernarnos nosotros mismo, la primera superación es internamente.
Terance F.6 days
We got to meet her!
Shawn M.6 days
LOVE YOU AUNT CASEY
Gary R.12/10/2019 15:39
Amen Sister! A Strong Heart Is Of Love and Knowledge!
Rhonda Y.12/08/2019 16:03
GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY..
Jan G.12/07/2019 13:14
People power is only way Solidarity NOW!
Svanhild H.12/06/2019 16:43
🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡
Monika D.12/06/2019 08:22
Thank you for standing up
Matt M.12/06/2019 07:56
Always have and always will.
Max M.12/05/2019 14:56
If that time comes and it will come, make no mistake that the Thump family will not be eating in fancy style anymore but will be eating like the rest in scavenging in the woods because there will be nothing left for this generation or the next. Their wealth will mean nothing and their dollars will be nothing but a piece of paper that lie around in the streets if that time comes. You’ve been warned and that’s all you need to know if you’re going to change your ways and join the rest into protecting the Earth while you still can.
Heppie B.11/26/2019 17:07
Naho mama💖🙏
Shelly K.11/25/2019 13:17
Vote
Julianna M.11/25/2019 11:34
💓🙏six
Angela P.11/22/2019 23:03
“Insanity” Has To Stop Man Has To Wake Up And Realise His Destructive Ways Are Killing This Magnificent Planet Stop The Rot Man Produced!!