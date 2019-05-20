back
Interview with Sting: how we can solve the environmental crises
As the situation in the Amazon rainforest worsens, Sting, an ardent defender of the region for the last 30 years, explains to Brut Nature the necessity for government action.
05/20/2019 6:39 AM
Michelle C.09/09/2019 12:14
. Look at what is needed - save our planet 🌎.... we all walk together as one in peace ✌🏽
Ingo W.09/07/2019 22:37
We can influence with what we buy. We need to reduce meat consumption. 80% from deforsting is for Soja. Soja will using for animal food.
Anne-Mie G.09/01/2019 06:59
"Our politicians" at the moment are criminals, sorry to have to add this. They should be trialed in The Hague for their wrongful acts indifference and blind greed
Fazu S.08/28/2019 03:08
That's a fact... governments should change the direction of destructive policies.... However for our day to day action everyone can become an ECOvolunteer. ... Using what we NEED efficiently and reduce what we WANT but we can get live without. Mass change of CONSUMPTION, will definitely change the direction of the present consumous economy, which has created this global destruction of resources and the whole Earthly Crisis.
Tracy G.08/27/2019 15:02
Yes, our GOVERMENTS NEED TO STEP UP HUGE!!!! This is the BIGGEST THREAT AND ISSUE OF OUR TIME!!!
Carly R.08/27/2019 12:05
GO STING! 💛 THANKYOU FOR SPEAKING UP FOR RAONI AND HIS PEOPLE AND OUR PLANET!
Sandra B.08/26/2019 21:31
another reason to love him
Rosie N.07/26/2019 09:05
These rockers need to get together and have a massive concert for the climate! Get the party started
Amilton C.07/21/2019 12:59
Sting, what do you do to protect british forests?
Tony K.07/19/2019 20:43
Keep it up Gordon....down here on ground zero, we are helpless.
Rajia B.07/18/2019 12:09
Their President is as big a criminal as the one here is. Thank you for your invaluable contribution to saving this planet and these precious people.
Sylvana R.07/15/2019 12:46
Good for Sting but there are so few of us doing out part against climate change. It is frustrating.
Susan R.07/15/2019 10:03
Nice plate shame about the salad
Angie H.07/14/2019 00:27
❤️
Anna S.07/13/2019 19:51
He will not get any help from Macron that's for sure!
Sandra H.07/11/2019 10:25
Thank you Sting for the environmental work that you’re doing with the Elders and The Amazon 🌳💚🐛💚👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🌸🙏🌸
Natalie C.07/11/2019 06:17
I disagree whereby he states the general public can do anything about it... throughout history people have banded together and risen up to tackle unjust Governments and kingdoms... the French at one point stormed into parliament and threw their Prime Minister out by the collar... It is people that vote and mobilise Governments to Act. And the Average person who plants more tree's and recycles does a great deal..
Ian C.07/10/2019 06:28
Support now
Dan M.07/10/2019 05:21
One planet, one future, Survival or extinction. Decide.
Donna J.07/10/2019 00:00
Please pas on