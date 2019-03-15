back
Interview with the Mayor of Sydney
An ambitious plan introduced over a decade ago turned this city into one of the greenest in the world. Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore tells Brut Nature why this transformation is so important. With the C40 Cities
03/15/2019 12:01 PM
17 comments
Anjalee T.03/31/2019 03:15
;
Vola L.03/28/2019 06:59
Come to Suva
Shiva R.03/28/2019 05:53
Beautiful lovely city congratulation you and your team!!
Mahadevan L.03/27/2019 14:24
Great
Walter J.03/26/2019 02:28
Q
Sai T.03/22/2019 11:12
...but rivers and sea shouldn't be green ; they should be blue as a reflection .to the blue sky.
Wayne R.03/20/2019 04:50
Ha ha, yeah so what, you earth worshippers will be ruled by Islam in the very near future. But hey, you have accomplished so much, bah ha ha.
Gil D.03/18/2019 11:11
Thought of quite some time ago! Now that's foresight from the leadership. Great example.
Elijah D.03/18/2019 06:12
Thank you ❤️🌍𓂀
Janine P.03/18/2019 05:06
Wonderful
Michelle N.03/18/2019 02:39
Looks like they're doing everything for the city and not a whole lot for the people in the Bush or the Outback. I might be wrong if so tell me please.
Ruby Y.03/17/2019 20:44
Paris Treaty Agreement have listed countries that contributes damage to climate Change because the percentage volume of Carbon Gas emmision in the Air. And it also listed vulnerable cities that can most affected because of the ocean in 2004. Country Leaders made resolutions to less, prevent, effect of Climate Change. Australia has shown to us how Sydney, Perth, etc how they transform their cities since 2004. I think most countries have done a good job in transforming their country to a more liveable environment. But to mentain its should neverending responsibility
Jason F.03/16/2019 23:47
On the flip side NSW... shame about your forests and koalas. You're the worst offenders on that front. Turn that around too please.
Conchita L.03/16/2019 22:39
Wonderful dreams in action. A wonderful leaders doing all these.
Paul P.03/16/2019 20:08
Sydney wow how awesome. Shame that the first comment on this post is a negative:(
Lee F.03/15/2019 13:44
The greenest city in the world that's experiencing the worst heat wave in a hundred years go figure
Marie-Eve C.03/15/2019 12:52
🧐🤔 on reviendra dans 10 ans... on le ressentira peut-être