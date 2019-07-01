Inuk activist Sheila Watt-Cloutier on the "right to be cold"

« It has to be very cold, freezing cold, for us to thrive. Not just survive, but thrive. » As the Arctic is warming up, this Inuk activist from Quebec is fighting for the "right to be cold" to be recognized. She tells Brut Nature why this rise in temperature is already impacting Inuits' everyday lives.