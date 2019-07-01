back
Inuk activist Sheila Watt-Cloutier on the "right to be cold"
« It has to be very cold, freezing cold, for us to thrive. Not just survive, but thrive. » As the Arctic is warming up, this Inuk activist from Quebec is fighting for the "right to be cold" to be recognized. She tells Brut Nature why this rise in temperature is already impacting Inuits' everyday lives.
07/01/2019 6:29 AM
- 26.5k
- 537
- 35
33 comments
John R.07/25/2019 18:10
BS
Michael M.07/07/2019 03:56
Crap
Kerry V.07/05/2019 06:49
You sheepople will believe anything they tell you
Kerry V.07/05/2019 06:48
That's b******* they just come out with the annual report and said there was twice as much ice this year
Barbara J.07/05/2019 05:31
Listen up, Y'all....
Ian M.07/05/2019 02:16
Everyone stop what they are doing and listen to manbearpig
Bill J.07/04/2019 23:26
Evolution sweetcheeks, evolution. Or is that a science you don't believe in?
David A.07/04/2019 20:40
Humans will adapt
Rusty R.07/04/2019 18:44
Florida would be under water if this was true! Y’all are so ignorant
Vivi W.07/04/2019 15:49
Also, these climate deniers will be the absolute death of us all...
Vivi W.07/04/2019 15:44
and yet somehow non vegans think they're standing up for these people when they themselves eat meat and dairy. Wrong, you're the one forcing your beliefs down the Inuit's throats, as you are part of the problem by forcing these people to die off due to scarcity in their own hunting rights.
Tyler C.07/04/2019 13:31
I don’t think you have a right to be cold. But climate change is fucking scary so whatever it takes for people to figure it out.
Jorge R.07/04/2019 10:29
Electroverse.net
William K.07/04/2019 04:27
What it means is, you must adapt just like you did to live in the cold.
Syd E.07/04/2019 03:32
Global warming/Climate change is a scam. Climate change happens every 5000 to 6000 years. The Sahara Desert was once lush tropical forest. Petrified trees are still seen there. This is the biggest scam since the Y2K bug.
Andrew G.07/03/2019 23:51
People do not believe weather is supposed to change and the earth changes right along as it has since creation. I'm more concerned about geoengineering and chemtrails and 5G.
Tom W.07/03/2019 15:09
We all adapt to the weather and earths cycles. They are no different. We have been doing it for thousands of years. That's why we are still here.
Steve S.07/02/2019 17:08
Yawn.. liberal lies... re invented every 10 years.. 80s we were going to freeze to death.. only way to fix is all your money and control by liberals of your life... 90s ozone hole depleation.. we are going to be burned to death by the sun.. oh and the only solution is the liberal solution of handing over all your money and let liberals control how you live your life.. then.. the 2000s global warming.. we are going to all burn to death.. only way to fix is all your money and control by liberals of your life.. yawn.. 2010s.. climate change.. we are all going to die in 12 years.. only way to fix is all your money and control by liberals of how you live your life.. .. now it's just any bad weather event, which has been happening before time on earth.. .. at some point it's nothing to do with the environment but instead liberals just want control of all your money and to control how you live your life.. .. duh...
Steve S.07/02/2019 17:08
OMG... WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE... oh wait.. it this weeks liberal scare everyone tactic.. . Yawn..
Ralph V.07/02/2019 16:52
She does not even sound like an Inuk.