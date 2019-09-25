back
IPCC report: the ocean more threatened than ever
The latest IPCC report paints a grim picture of the state of the oceans — but there is still a glimmer of hope.
09/25/2019 2:44 PMupdated: 09/25/2019 2:57 PM
- 69.0k
- 149
- 8
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
7 comments
Christopher O.09/26/2019 20:01
Wait till there are no edible fish the planet will start to die at a alarming rate , we are doomed why am I the only person to work this out I've got no degrees and I can see this WTF is going on
Illumina C.09/25/2019 23:53
that climate engineering's a bitch 🌹
Brut nature09/25/2019 21:49
Read the 's report: https://www.ipcc.ch/srocc/home/
Selah N.09/25/2019 20:16
Making our ocean environment hostile to the life that evolved in it yaaaaay
Jan D.09/25/2019 20:05
Well, here's another BIG stat that's not considered, by 2050 the population on earth will increase 50% from what it is now at 7.1 billion , to over 10 billion. Our saving grace is not in planting trees. We couldn't plant enough. We have to reduce our population. Our population is the core reason why we're causing the increase in temperature.
John G.09/25/2019 19:15
More IPCC bullshit
Jason F.09/25/2019 18:12
https://www.ipcc.ch/srocc/home/