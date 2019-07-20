Is the "FaceApp Challenge" Safe?
The FaceApp challenge is fun — if handing your data to a Russian company is a good time. But the privacy risks the app poses are actually quite common.
Facing the Tech
Drake, Sam Smith, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Wade, Kevin Hart, James Marsden, Busy Philipps, Mindy Kaling, Jared Leto, Adam Scott, The Queer Eye Cast, Gordon Ramsay, Lebron James, Diplo, and The Jonas Brothers. They all participated in this summer's viral hit is the "FaceApp challenge" — but is it safe? which uses artificial intelligence to generate highly realistic transformations of faces in photographs. The app can transform a face to make it smile, look younger, look older, or change gender. The app, created in Russia, previously gained attention with features that would change a photo's expression gender. Researchers say FaceApp presents risks to data security privacy.
Like many mobile apps, it can access your photo gallery and track your IP address. FaceApp (like many other apps) may upload and store your photos to the cloud then sell them to third parties. There are multiple options to manipulate the photo uploaded such as editor options of adding an impression, make-up, smiles, hair colors, hairstyles, glasses, age or beards. Filters, lens blur and backgrounds along with overlays, tattoos, and vignettes are also a part of the app. The gender change transformations of FaceApp have attracted particular interest from the LGBTQIA and transgender communities, due to their ability to realistically simulate the appearance of a person as the opposite gender.
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called for a federal investigation over potential national security and privacy risks to Americans. Carton FaceApp's CEO responded to concerns by confirming the company processed photos on the cloud, but said most images are deleted within 48 hours. He also said users could scrub their data from the company's servers but only via the app's "report a bug" function. Experts are not reassured however, and some say this is an issue across the tech industry.
Ej M.08/01/2019 02:11
If any of you are really thinking by not using an app they haven't wont or dont spy on you your ignorant and if you think you keep your face and stuff a secret you have this wonderful thing called a driver's license which gives them all they need to know about you
Daisha B.07/31/2019 21:16
this is what I was talking about
Franz F.07/31/2019 11:27
Dinorah A.07/31/2019 01:13
Nubia C.07/30/2019 17:58
Allen T.07/30/2019 06:30
App: *From Russia* Media: HACKERSS!!!!!
Kaylie M.07/30/2019 04:32
People are surprised yet everything you do on the internet is not private. "Oh no they are spying on me" the government has done it for years, so who cares 🤷♀️
Landon B.07/30/2019 00:39
that’s why I only have done it with other people’s faces 😎
Samuel W.07/29/2019 03:48
Y'all got a Russian owned president. But flip out about a Russian app? But that's none of my business.
Perla L.07/28/2019 16:17
Amai D.07/28/2019 05:23
they gonna find in my phone just memes 🤷
Jan D.07/27/2019 01:34
But that is the same for Facebook🤷🏽♂️
Patricia A.07/27/2019 00:21
Joel C.07/26/2019 22:04
bro this app is dangerous man
Ethan I.07/26/2019 18:43
Just because its made by Russians doesn't mean we have to hate it
Angela L.07/26/2019 04:01
All I have is memes. I hope they would enjoy them if I were to download
Elba M.07/25/2019 18:58
Zenobia J.07/25/2019 17:33
Man! where their is good why their got to have bad n evil....I hate to drop off on fbook but I enjoy it, I get to express my gratitude n thanks. Even got to met with some of my long non connect families n friends. Really bad people....
Alyssa L.07/25/2019 06:10
Thank you!!! This is garbage
Alyssa L.07/25/2019 05:58
Funny that all the comments are directed toward the "Russian based app" and not the fact that our own government is asking us to serve up all our info on a silver platter, despite the fact that they pretty much monitor everything remotely anyway.