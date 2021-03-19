back

Israel: the Green Passport and the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world

Welcome to Israel — where vaccinated residents can go anywhere maskless. All you need is your Green Passport. Here's how it works.

03/19/2021 7:37 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:29

    Israel: the Green Passport and the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world

  2. 4:55

    Rand Paul vs. Dr. Fauci on face masks

  3. 4:37

    Mexico is one step away from legalizing cannabis

  4. 5:49

    A year of COVID-19 in under 6 minutes

  5. 4:21

    What does the clitoris mean to you?

  6. 3:10

    The Clit Test: On a mission to include the clitoris on-screen

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.